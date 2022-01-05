The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Bennett: Bully or bullet proof vest? - analysis

Top coalition officials admitted that they cringed when they watched Bennett give opposition MKs exactly what they wanted.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: JANUARY 5, 2022 20:12

Updated: JANUARY 5, 2022 20:17
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett points at opposition members amid squabble in Knesset plenum, January 5, 2022 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett points at opposition members amid squabble in Knesset plenum, January 5, 2022
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
When the government of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid was formed, Lapid promised it would be boring for political reporters.
A few months earlier, Lapid went even further in his promise in what would happen if he helped form a government.
"There will be quiet," Lapid vowed. "A government is not supposed to make so much noise. A prime minister is not supposed to make so much noise. A government is an administrative body that manages and sets policy. It is supposed to wake up in the morning, work quietly. and make people's lives better."
What happened in the Knesset plenum was anything but quiet. It was one thing when opposition MKs shouted "shame" at coalition MKs on the Right who voted to hook up illegally built Arab homes to electricity and voted against doing the same thing for Jewish homes in outposts in Judea and Samaria. 
The opposition MKs were doing their job. Especially now, when the opposition is boycotting Knesset committees, all they can really do is shout, scream and squawk.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett argues with opposition members amid squabble in Knesset plenum, January 5, 2022 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Prime Minister Naftali Bennett argues with opposition members amid squabble in Knesset plenum, January 5, 2022 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
What changed in the Knesset plenum on Wednesday, was that the prime minister himself joined the hullabaloo. 
Bennett's job is to fight COVID-19, prevent Iran from getting nuclear weapons and improve Israel's ties with the Biden administration, not charge Likud backbenchers in the plenum. 
MKs involved in the incident said they were overjoyed that they had succeeded in getting Bennett to lose his cool.
“[Former prime ministers Yitzhak] Shamir, [Ariel] Sharon, and Netanyahu never behaved like that,” said Likud MK Yoav Kisch, whom Bennett confronted. “Bennett showed everyone in the country how weak he is.”
Top coalition officials admitted that they cringed when they watched Bennett give opposition MKs exactly what they wanted.
But sources close to Bennett said what Bennett was doing was sacrificing his own credibility to come to the defense of MKs in his Yamina faction, who have been suffering from months of criticism from the Likud. It was no wonder that Bennett pounced not when the Likud shouted at him for his vote but when they were screaming at Yamina MKs Nir Orbach and Yomtob Kalfon. 
"It was a leadership decision," a source close to Bennett said. "He decided not to hide behind anyone and to be the bullet proof vest for Yamina MKs at a tough time for them."
When asked why a prime minister bothered to confront and bully random Likud MKs, a source close to Bennett said his target was actually opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, but Netanyahu turned his back on him and avoided the fight, letting his underlings in Likud like Kisch duke it out for him. 
"He was on the way to Bibi, but Bibi ran away," the source close to Bennett said. "The prime minister acted like an officer in the army. Not every battle in the army looks pretty." 
But battles tend to not be boring, and as we saw in the Knesset, battles also tend to be loud. 


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Naftali Bennett Opposition
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

David Amsalem's vile speeches should have us all concerned - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Hasan Ismaik

US, UK, Israel should help form an Arab NATO - opinion

 By HASAN ISMAIK
Emily Schrader

2021 proves that antisemitism manifests as anti-Zionism - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Noam Solomon

Can Israel become a global biotech leader?

 By NOAM SOLOMON
Susan Hattis Rolef

An Israeli cultural war is ongoing in the Knesset

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part in human anatomy - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
4

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
5

Ali Express says it will not serve Palestinians beginning in 2022

Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, laughs during an event at the Tel Aviv University, Israel May 3, 2018

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by