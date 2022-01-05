The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Israel advances 2,600 east Jerusalem Jewish homes, puts E1 on hold

The east Jerusalem plans include 1,200 homes for a new neighborhood called "lower aqueduct."

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: JANUARY 5, 2022 21:11
A VIEW OF the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
A VIEW OF the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israel has advanced plans for 2,600 Jewish east Jerusalem homes, including near the Har Homa neighborhood, but delayed the advancement of the West Bank E1 project in the Ma'aleh Adumim settlement.
The east Jerusalem plans include 1,200 homes for a new neighborhood called "lower aqueduct," which would be located in between Har Home and Givat HaMatos neighborhoods.
The Jerusalem Municipality said that "three plans were deposited.
"One on the slopes of Ramat Rachel, in the direction of the road descending to Har Homa, which includes 1,200 housing units, and another 1,400 housing units in two plans for French Hill.
"All the plans are initiated by the Israel Land Authority," the Jerusalem Municipality said.
View of Route 1, the Maaleh Adumim-Jerusalem road, from the West Bank area known as E1, with Jerusalem's Mount Scopus seen on the horizon, on December 10, 2019. (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90) View of Route 1, the Maaleh Adumim-Jerusalem road, from the West Bank area known as E1, with Jerusalem's Mount Scopus seen on the horizon, on December 10, 2019. (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
The left-wing group Peace Now said the number of housing units was 3,557, of which 1,465 were for the lower aqueduct project near Har Homa
The international community and the Palestinians have harshly criticized Israel in the past over both the Har Homa and Givat HaMatos neighborhoods. They believe these neighborhoods make territorial continuity between Bethlehem and Palestinian neighborhoods of Jerusalem impossible thereby rendering a future Palestinian state inviable.
A new neighborhood in that area would further cement Israel's hold on that section of the city near Bethlehem.
The Jerusalem Municipality's local committee for planning and construction advances the plans on Wednesday, which now moves to the Interior Ministry's District Planning Committee for Jerusalem for further actions.
Last year the same local Jerusalem municipal committee had advanced a plan for 9,000 new apartment units in a new east Jerusalem Jewish neighborhood of Atarot, that would have been built on the site of the former Kalandia airport.
The Interior Ministry's District Planning Committee, however, put the project on hold pending an environmental assessment. That same committee will now evaluate the plans for the new lower aqueduct neighborhood.
Israel has long held that it has the right to build Jewish homes anywhere in the city. It has been open about its support for projects that both provide needed housing and also help cement Jerusalem as Israel's united capital.
The Palestinians and the international community hold that the city should be divided along the pre-1967 line, with the eastern part of the city as the future capital of a Palestinian state.
They have argued that Jewish buildings in the eastern part of the city make such a vision impossible.
Peace Now called on "coalition parties that support the possibility of two states for two peoples" to do everything possible "so that these plans are not promoted and do not reach a discussion in the District Committee."
It added that "as in the case of the Atarot plan, right-wing elements in the government are taking advantage of the lack of coalition agreement on the issue of settlements to advance far-reaching plans that post facts on the ground that undermine the possibility of peace."
Separately the Civil Administration informed Peace Now that it had canceled a hearing on a project to build 3,500 homes in an inbuilt area of Ma'aleh Adumim, known as E1. 
The project has been in the planning stage for close to 30 years and has often been frozen due to international pressure. Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu advanced the plan. Opponents fear it would make contagious Palestinian development in the area just outside of Jerusalem impossible and also harm the viability of a future Palestinian state.
The Civil Administration last year held a number of hearings on objections to the plan, a necessary legal process held prior to its validation.
It informed Peace Now, however, the objections hearing set for January tenth had been canceled and that it would be informed when a new date was said.
The meeting was canceled, it said, because of an opinion rendered by certain experts in the Civil Administration.


Tags Israel East Jerusalem Jerusalem Settlements Israel Land Authority
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Fight real antisemitism, not Emma Watson - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Hasan Ismaik

US, UK, Israel should help form an Arab NATO - opinion

 By HASAN ISMAIK
Emily Schrader

2021 proves that antisemitism manifests as anti-Zionism - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Noam Solomon

Can Israel become a global biotech leader?

 By NOAM SOLOMON
Susan Hattis Rolef

An Israeli cultural war is ongoing in the Knesset

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part in human anatomy - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
4

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
5

Ali Express says it will not serve Palestinians beginning in 2022

Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, laughs during an event at the Tel Aviv University, Israel May 3, 2018

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by