IDF's Homefront Command preparing to confront internal disruptions in next war

Riots broke out across the country during Operation Guardian of the Walls in May, killing two people and injuring dozens

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: JANUARY 6, 2022 18:19
A burnt out bus after a day of riots in Lod, Israel, May 11, 2021 (photo credit: Courtesy)
The IDF’s Homefront Command’s Southern Branch will respond to internal security incidents such as riots faster and more accurately during future military operations.
During Operation Guardian of the Walls in May, riots broke out in mixed Arab-Jewish cities such as Lod and Jaffa as well as in the south where Bedouins threw rocks at cars driving along the highways. 
Two people were killed in Lod, Yigal Yehoshua was killed after being stoned by Arab rioters, and Mussa Hassuna was shot dead by Jewish vigilantes. Several civilians were injured, including Saeed Moussa who was seriously injured after he was attacked by a mob in the city of Bat Yam.
“What bothered me the most was seeing issues that we did not anticipate,” said Lt.-Col. Sagi Baruch, who heads the command’s southern branch for the past year and a half. “Our goal is to prepare a response to the challenge before it arrives.”
“I do not know when the next operation will be but hopefully we will be able to improve and be faster and more accurate on the topic of internal security and other vulnerabilities,” he added.
JEWS AND MUSLIMS protest together for calm and coexistence in Lod, following a night of heavy rioting by Arab residents in the city, in May. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90) JEWS AND MUSLIMS protest together for calm and coexistence in Lod, following a night of heavy rioting by Arab residents in the city, in May. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
According to Baruch, the command is “constantly dealing with information to improve and see how we can be more accurate.”
Those vulnerabilities, he said, include people with disabilities and those who do not have a family or anyone to turn to during emergency situations like a war.
“We are very busy identifying those dark vulnerabilities because we know that national resilience is built on helping society’s weak.”
But, one vulnerability that has yet to be fixed are the bomb shelter windows in communities close to the Hamas-run Gaza Strip.
In June the IDF announced that following a recommendation by the Home Front Command, the windows in the bomb shelters in communities within seven kilometers of the Gaza Strip would be replaced with thicker windows due to the projected increased lethality of rockets fired from the enclave.
Though many bomb shelter windows are only 16mm thick as regulations do not demand more. the standard bomb shelter windows are a standard 24mm thick.  New regulations require the windows to be 32mm thick.
Despite new regulations and plans by the Homefront Command to fix the windows, there’s been no headway on changing them. The estimated cost is between NIS 60 million-119 million. 
According to Baruch, the work on properly fixing the windows is likely to begin by the end of the year.
“I think it's important for people to understand that the more protected place is the safe room, and that's our best solution. But there is no 100 percent. There can be a fatal or serious injury should there be a direct strike on a safe room, and yet it is the safest place.
During the May fighting 6-year-old Ido Avigail was killed when a piece of shrapnel penetrated the window of the bomb shelter where he and his family were sheltering from a barrage of rockets targeting Sderot and border communities as well as cities in central Israel.
“Unfortunately, this is a very unusual, unfortunate and heartbreaking event. But it is very rare,” Baruch said.
The Homefront Command’s Southern Branch won the Chief of Staff prize this week after a year that saw them help Israeli citizens through a pandemic and the 11-day military operation.
Baruch said that it was the first time that they’ve received the prize and it was “an honor to be recognized” for the work that the troops have done over the past year.
“The last year was very significant in the Southern District and in general. We faced the latest corona waves and of course Operation Guardian of the Walls. The command was able to contend with both these challenges thanks to the mobilization of the command’s regular and reserve personnel and cooperation with civil bodies,” he said.


