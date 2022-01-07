IDF to create code of conduct for soldiers on social media

The IDF will work to create a code of conduct for soldiers and officers who are active on social media platforms , KAN News reported on Thursday.

A task force was formed over the last couple of months as per the request of OC Manpower Directorate Maj.-Gen. Yaniv Asor, with the aim of creating a clear set of rules for IDF personnel to follow on social media.

The task force will include a number of IDF generals, as well as social media experts from outside the Israeli military

A "police-like" situation will not unfold due to the new code of conduct, according to KAN News.

The aim is, rather, to focus on setting a clear guideline for what active-duty personnel are allowed and not allowed to do on platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

While social media rules are currently set for soldiers, they remain largely unenforced.

For example, IDF soldiers and officers are prohibited from posting photos to social media wearing their military uniforms and are not allowed to post any information that relates to their work in the military or the base they operate from.

It is unclear how the IDF plans to enforce the new code of conduct that will come into effect once the task force completes its mission.

"The IDF is aware of and studying developing trends in the digital space," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated, in response to KAN News' report.

"Due to this, initial work in the Education and Youth Corps has begun to examine and adapt current IDF code of conduct in the digital age, in light of the challenges it poses, as well as the opportunities that could arise."

"IDF representatives are holding meetings with various experts in the field as part of this re-evaluation."

The IDF stressed that the change in social media strategy is in the initial stages and has not yet been approved or implemented in any way.