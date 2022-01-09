Police bust cockfighting ring where Thai workers made chickens fight

Two cockfighting arenas were discovered in the Eshkol region in the Gaza border area over the weekend, where farmworkers would allegedly have chickens fight each other for entertainment purposes.

The rings were discovered following a tip given to the Agriculture Ministry, whose animal welfare division worked in cooperation with police and the Eshkol Regional Council.

The investigation, which is still in its preliminary stages, currently indicates that the ones responsible for this are farmworkers who originally came from out of the country, specifically Thailand. These workers allegedly captured these chickens to be used as game cocks, which are chickens used in cockfighting.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The area was also reportedly turned into a habitat of sorts that would let them breed the chickens to raise more game cocks, and drugs smuggled into Israel from Thailand were found in the chickens.

Over 70 game cocks were found and have been transferred to the Agriculture Ministry for treatment.

A chickens is seen in cages to be used as a game cock in illegal cockfights in Israel. (credit: AGRICULTURE AND RURAL DEVELOPMENT MINISTRY)

"This is a terrible case," Agriculture Minister Oded Forer said in a statement. "I will continue to follow the investigation closely so we can continue to act in order to eradicate such an ugly thing."

Cockfighting is a widely condemned practice and is seen as an example of animal cruelty, similar to dogfighting. The blood sport is illegal in Israel but is legal in Thailand where it is an old and popular tradition for entertainment and gambling, though they are not to the death there.

It is also not the first time police have busted a cockfighting ring organized by Thai workers in Israel. Back in 2018, police stopped one such cockfight in Kfar Hess.

However, the current cockfight bust also comes as the country currently battles a severe bird flu outbreak among both domesticated and wild birds.

Already, hundreds of thousands of poultry have been found infected with avian influenza throughout Israel, with authorities ordering the birds isolated in order to prevent the virus from spreading further.

While it is so far only among birds, that could change due to the possibility of a Zoonotic transmission, which could see the virus jump to humans.

Such a case has already happened in the United Kingdom, where a person has been confirmed as having contracted bird flu.

This is a developing story.