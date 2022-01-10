COVID-19: Gov't management 'is not the end of the world' - Finance Min.

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman downplayed the public outcry against his government's handling of the coronavirus on Monday, accusing the press of scaring the public.

"It's not the end of the world," he said at a meeting of his Yisrael Beytenu faction in the Knesset. "It's irresponsible to reach apocalyptic conclusions."

Liberman's comments came following a poll broadcast on Channel 12 on Sunday night that found that 63% of Israelis believe their government is handling the pandemic poorly. Liberman in particular received bad grades in the poll

The finance minister relayed a list of steps the government has taken to help businesses harmed by the pandemic. He noted that there has been compensation for Israelis in quarantine since August and for parents of quarantined children since before the start of the school year.

He said that on Sunday the cabinet would approve giving independent workers similar compensation, and they would be able to receive it retroactive to July 21.

Liberman also said that hotels and El Al have been helped and smaller businesses in the tourism industry will as well.

"We have proven to be receptive," he said. "Those who need help get help. Those who need will get what they deserve. But we will make decisions based on economic, not populist reasons."