That time expired this past Thursday with the government asking for another three-month delay. Three months does not sound so long, except that the issue has been on and off before the High Court since 2002.

In 2002, the government passed the Tal Law to more seriously address the issue that haredim were not serving in the IDF while other Jews were drafted. However, multiple governments used the law’s loopholes to avoid the issue with the hope of trying to work with haredi political parties to form coalitions.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

By 2012, after giving the government innumerable delays, the High Court struck down the Tal Law and set a supposedly real deadline by which all haredim would be drafted if a new law was not in place.

Netzah Yehuda Battalion swear in 370 (credit: Marc Israel Sellem/The Jerusalem Post) A government of Likud and Yesh Atid passed a new law to more aggressively draft haredim, but this law was tossed in 2015 when the Likud ditched Yesh Atid for a return to a coalition with the haredi political parties.

This new government passed a law that blatantly disregarded the basic inequality and the High Court struck down that law in 2017, again after multiple delays. The threat of drafting all haredim was back on the table. Yet from 2017 until the present, there were in fact more delays, not less, because of new governments or new elections.

With this record of granting delays, it is no wonder that the current government did not take the High Court's latest deadline seriously. Still, the extreme level to which the court is intimidated from confronting the government on the issue would have been covered up if only the government had voted on its new bill on Monday. That means that High Court would have ignored its own deadline of Thursday last week, but what is waiting another four days when 20 years have lapsed on an issue?

As it stands, the government’s vote would only be a first vote to start the legislative process which would probably drag out for months – hence the asking for three more months. In addition, the government’s latest shot at integrating haredim into the IDF is far weaker than the Likud-Yesh Atid law of almost a decade ago. On the positive side, the law would strongly encourage haredim to join the workforce, an important issue to resolve, and it does have more significant incentives than the law the High Court struck down in 2017.

There are also proponents of the law who say that the IDF does not really want more than a certain percentage of haredim due to the extra money and resources it must spend on some of their special religious, education, and social needs, but that is not the main issue. As long as any other Jewish Israeli must serve in the IDF or do national service, it will be hard to get the High Court to sign off on any law that does not equalize the issue for haredim within a period of a few years.

Anything less than equalization or equalization drawn out this long will likely be viewed by the High Court as entrenching some lower level of discrimination. So why would the High Court keep pushing off when the coalition can pass a new law, which in turn pushes off when the High Court might need to strike it? There could be a number of reasons.

One, former deputy chief justice Elyakim Rubinstein has told the Jerusalem Post is that complex social issues like haredim in the IDF, the High Court views as best solved by the political class and really only steps in when it is apparent that the political class will not resolve the problem.

Another reason could be that the High Court is far more terrified of bringing the government down on this issue and bringing back the Likud’s Benjamin Netanyahu.