KKL plants trees on Negev property, Arab leaders protest

Disputed land belonging to a Bedouin family in the Negev has been in the spotlight due to KKL-JNF's act to plant trees on it.

By ELIAV BREUER, SARAH BEN-NUN
Published: JANUARY 10, 2022 19:18

Updated: JANUARY 10, 2022 19:27
Ra'am head Mansour Abbas at the Knesset plenum, December 15, 2021.
Ra'am head Mansour Abbas at the Knesset plenum, December 15, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Ra'am (United Arab List) MKs protested the Knesset plenum on Monday after KKL-JNF performed a round of tree planting on the property of the al-Atrash family in the Negev. Number seven on Ra'am's list, Ata Abu Madiam, warned that the party could not be part of a government that carries out plantings in the Negev.
MKs from Ra'am and the Joint List flocked to the disputed land to protest. MK Aida Touma-Sliman (Joint List) claimed that the planting was being carried out on private land owned by the family: "Under a cover of planting trees, what is happening is that land theft and violence towards the Arab Bedouin community," she said.
The relationship between Ra'am and the rest of the coalition has been strained in recent weeks due to disagreements about a controversial Electricity Law which passed last Wednesday, providing electricity and water and telephone access to thousands of illegally-built Arab homes. While the rift seemed to have abated by the bill's passing, Ra'am did not hesitate to threaten the stability of the coalition on the issue.
Journalist Yasser Okbi was arrested during clashes with police. Meretz MK Gaby Lasky called on the police to release him immediately, claiming that he was merely doing his job and that his arrest was a severe violation of press freedom and of the public's right to information.
The right-wing NGO Revagim said that the land was state land and did not belong to Bedouins, and that anything said to the contrary was false.
The Electricity Law did not pass quietly in the Knesset, with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett getting heckled by Likud MKs for voting against an amendment that called for also hooking up outposts in Judea and Samaria to electricity. The final vote passed 61 to 0.
"We stand united in the cause to allow them [the Bedouin residents] to keep their land and their rights," Ra'am head Mansour Abbas said at the protest in the Negev.
"There are some 300,000 Bedouin Arabs who live in the Negev. The government claims that they are invading [into the land that isn't theirs]. They are not," he said. 


