New IDF intelligence center under construction in the Negev

Construction at the IDF’s newest intelligence center has kicked off in the Negev region of southern Israel. Tractors and tools began to excavate the Likit junction area, drilling and preparing the infrastructure work.

"The national construction of the intelligence campus, which will strengthen security, upgrade the infrastructure available to the Intelligence Corps, and be an integral part of the IDF's vision as a people's army,” said Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

Plans for the intelligence center were announced in late November at a ceremony attended by Gantz, Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi, Culture and Sports Minister Chili Trooper, Deputy Defense Minister Alon Schuster and army chief Gen. Aharon Haliva. The intelligence center is being built in partnership with Israeli construction conglomerate Shikun VeBinui.

"This is a project that is on a national scale," Gantz said in the November ceremony announcing the project. "I have no doubt that we are planting the seeds for better intelligence capabilities, a stronger nation and a better economy in the future."

Construction workers at the Likit junction in the Negev desert region begin work on the new IDF intelligence center (credit: MINISTRY OF DEFENSE)