The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

New IDF intelligence center under construction in the Negev

Plans for the intelligence center were announced in late November at a ceremony attended by Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 11, 2022 05:42
Breaking ground in the IDF's new intelligence center being built in the Negev. Construction is expected to conclude by 2028. (photo credit: MINISTRY OF DEFENSE)
Breaking ground in the IDF's new intelligence center being built in the Negev. Construction is expected to conclude by 2028.
(photo credit: MINISTRY OF DEFENSE)
Construction at the IDF’s newest intelligence center has kicked off in the Negev region of southern Israel. Tractors and tools began to excavate the Likit junction area, drilling and preparing the infrastructure work.
"The national construction of the intelligence campus, which will strengthen security, upgrade the infrastructure available to the Intelligence Corps, and be an integral part of the IDF's vision as a people's army,” said Defense Minister Benny Gantz.
Plans for the intelligence center were announced in late November at a ceremony attended by Gantz, Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi, Culture and Sports Minister Chili Trooper, Deputy Defense Minister Alon Schuster and army chief Gen. Aharon Haliva. The intelligence center is being built in partnership with Israeli construction conglomerate Shikun VeBinui.
"This is a project that is on a national scale," Gantz said in the November ceremony announcing the project. "I have no doubt that we are planting the seeds for better intelligence capabilities, a stronger nation and a better economy in the future."
Construction workers at the Likit junction in the Negev desert region begin work on the new IDF intelligence center (credit: MINISTRY OF DEFENSE) Construction workers at the Likit junction in the Negev desert region begin work on the new IDF intelligence center (credit: MINISTRY OF DEFENSE)
Construction on the base is expected to be completed by 2028. The center will serve 12,000 soldiers and officers from intelligence and cyber units, as well as additional units.


Tags IDF Negev IDF Israel intelligence
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel is in a de-facto lockdown - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

It's time for the UN to battle Holocaust denial - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Salem Alketbi

US will work with Israel on tougher Iran stance in wake of Vienna - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Nadav Tamir

Israel needs a diplomatic horizon to preserve the Zionist vision - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Micah Halpern

How Israel revolutionized Tu Bishvat - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Most Read
1

COVID-19: New variant, B.1.640.2, detected in France - study

COVID-19 (illustrative)
2

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
3

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
4

Jon Stewart breaks Hollywood's silence on antisemitism in Harry Potter

Jon Stewart holds the Emmy award for the "The Daily Show" in 2011
5

Fresh violence in Kazakhstan after Russia sends troops to quell uprising

Kazakh law enforcement officers are seen on a barricade during a protest triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by