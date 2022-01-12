Likud denies it canceled KKL-JNF tree planting in Negev

The Likud responded to Foreign Minister Yair Lapid's charge that then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's governments stopped planting trees in the Negev on Wednesday by saying that when the party was in power it actually unprecedentedly expanded the planting.

A party spokesman did admit however that planting was stopped briefly in one location at the request of then-minister Amir Peretz (Labor).

"The Bennett government mulling stopping planting due to violence against police is a continuation of it selling out the Negev to the Islamic Movement, shortly after passing the Electricity Law," Likud spokesman Jonatan Urich said. "The Netanyahu government never agreed to stop planting in the face of violence."

Netanyahu's governments allocated NIS 150 million for planting 15,000 dunams of trees in the Negev over his final four years in power, Urich said.

"Unlike Bennett and his partners, who enflamed tensions and surrendered to Ra'am and the Islamic Movement within two days, Netanyahu planted thousands of dunams in the Negev while maintaining quiet and order."

In an effort to bring about an end to the dispute over tree planting in the Negev, Israel Lands Authority director-general Yaakov Kwint met with Social Affairs Minister Meir Cohen (Yesh Atid), who is in charge of the National Authority for the Negev.