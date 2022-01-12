The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Likud denies it canceled KKL-JNF tree planting in Negev

Did Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's governments stop planting trees in the Negev? Likud says it was actually expanding it.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: JANUARY 12, 2022 12:16

Updated: JANUARY 12, 2022 12:17
Leader of the Opposition Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a discussion on the Electricity Law connecting to Arab and Bedouin towns, during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, January 5, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Leader of the Opposition Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a discussion on the Electricity Law connecting to Arab and Bedouin towns, during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, January 5, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The Likud responded to Foreign Minister Yair Lapid's charge that then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's governments stopped planting trees in the Negev on Wednesday by saying that when the party was in power it actually unprecedentedly expanded the planting.
A party spokesman did admit however that planting was stopped briefly in one location at the request of then-minister Amir Peretz (Labor).
"The Bennett government mulling stopping planting due to violence against police is a continuation of it selling out the Negev to the Islamic Movement, shortly after passing the Electricity Law," Likud spokesman Jonatan Urich said. "The Netanyahu government never agreed to stop planting in the face of violence."
Netanyahu's governments allocated NIS 150 million for planting 15,000 dunams of trees in the Negev over his final four years in power, Urich said. 
"Unlike Bennett and his partners, who enflamed tensions and surrendered to Ra'am and the Islamic Movement within two days, Netanyahu planted thousands of dunams in the Negev while maintaining quiet and order."
Breaking ground in the IDF's new intelligence center being built in the Negev. Construction is expected to conclude by 2028. (credit: MINISTRY OF DEFENSE) Breaking ground in the IDF's new intelligence center being built in the Negev. Construction is expected to conclude by 2028. (credit: MINISTRY OF DEFENSE)
In an effort to bring about an end to the dispute over tree planting in the Negev, Israel Lands Authority director-general Yaakov Kwint met with Social Affairs Minister Meir Cohen (Yesh Atid), who is in charge of the National Authority for the Negev. 


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Likud Negev Yair Lapid KKL-JNF bedouin
