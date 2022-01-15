The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Military Police to question officer who shot commanders on Sunday

Lt.N was supposed to be questioned Thursday, but it was postponed due to his mental state.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: JANUARY 15, 2022 19:13

Updated: JANUARY 15, 2022 20:09
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi, Ofer Winter and Israeli army officers inspect the area where two officers Maj. Ofek Aharon and Maj. Itamar Elharar from the Egoz commando unit were killed in a friendly fire accident outside a base in the Jordan Valley on January 13, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi, Ofer Winter and Israeli army officers inspect the area where two officers Maj. Ofek Aharon and Maj. Itamar Elharar from the Egoz commando unit were killed in a friendly fire accident outside a base in the Jordan Valley on January 13, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The officer from the elite Egoz commando unit who mistakenly shot and killed two commanders last week will be questioned by the IDF’s Military Police on Sunday.
According to Army Radio, Lieutenant N. was supposed to have been questioned on Thursday but this was postponed due to his emotional state after having killed Major Ofek Aharon and Major Itamar Elharar.
Walla! News reported that despite his distress, Lt.N attended Aharon’s funeral, since Aharon was his commander.
An investigation headed by Maj.-Gen. Noam Tibon (res.), along with other commanders, has been opened, as well as an investigation by Military Police.
The probes are expected to examine why the two teams left their base without informing each other,without proper equipment and whether the officers opened fire too hastily when they might have attempted a suspicious arrest procedure.
View of Nabi Musa base outside the area where two officers Maj. Ofek Aharon and Maj. Itamar Elharar from the Egoz commando unit were killed in a friendly fire accident outside a base in the Jordan Valley on January 13, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) View of Nabi Musa base outside the area where two officers Maj. Ofek Aharon and Maj. Itamar Elharar from the Egoz commando unit were killed in a friendly fire accident outside a base in the Jordan Valley on January 13, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The investigation is also expected to examine the recent easing of open fire regulations against suspected thieves on military bases or firing ranges.
The Nebi Musa training area is just south of Jerusalem and off the road that leads to the Dead Sea. It is frequently used by infantry units and Armored Corps for combat training. There are Palestinian and Bedouin villages nearby that require soldiers to be on alert during and after training sessions.
According to Kan Public Broadcaster, the day before, the entire unit went searching for stolen weapons instead of holding a drill, and two hours before the incident another officer fired in the air after identifying Bedouins who were attempting to steal military equipment at the base. 
Two months ago the military announced it was loosening its open-fire regulations, allowing troops to use live fire against suspected thieves on military bases. Until now, troops could only open fire if their lives were in immediate danger.
The new regulations allow soldiers to use deadly force against thieves on military bases, at firing ranges, and along the southern borders.
The IDF has struggled for years to stop theft from military bases, with thousands of weapons and rounds of ammunition stolen. Authorities want to stop stolen weapons – including assault rifles and other firearms, grenades and explosives – from reaching criminal organizations or terrorist groups in the West Bank.
In an interview with Ynet News two weeks before his death, Aharon said that his troops train to be alert to “any situation”, not to be overconfident and to prevent misunderstandings during complex scenarios.
“We are sharp and unequivocal. We are not complacent,” he said. “We train the troops in such a way that they are alert and prepared for any situation.”
An initial probe into the tragedy has found that following a drill at the Nebi Musa base, two teams – uncoordinated and without helmets, vests or radios – voluntarily went out to search for powerful night vision goggles that had been stolen the previous night.
One patrol consisted of three company commanders and a soldier. The other patrol was Lt.N. acting alone. While officers on the base knew of the two patrols, the patrols did not know about each other.
The military said that the team with Aharon and Elharar identified a suspicious figure 200 meters away on a mound, flanked him until they were just several meters away, and yelled at him in Arabic.
According to reports, Lt.N felt that his life was in immediate danger and fired towards them from less than 15 meters away. The firefight lasted under 10 seconds before the third member of Elharar and Aharon’s team shouted “IDF, stop!”
The two officers were given emergency medical care on the ground and evacuated by helicopter to Hadassah Medical Center Ein Kerem in Jerusalem, where they were pronounced dead. They were buried on Thursday.


Tags IDF shooting friendly fire Military
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

It's time for and IDF mindset change - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The IDF is losing the public’s trust and this will be Kohavi’s legacy

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The road that can’t be traveled

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Arguing with the US over house demolitions - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

An anti-Israel Tu Bishvat tribute to remember - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
2

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
3

Killer Zionist dolphins? Hamas claims they exist

Dolphins [Illustrative]
4

COVID-19 vaccine lengthens menstrual cycle, no indication of danger - study

Prepping the vaccine at a Health Ministry center in Jerusalem's Malcha Mall
5

Flurona: What happens when you catch COVID-19 and flu at the same time?

Flurona: The novel coronavirus (top) and influenza (bottom) viruses are seen in this composite image.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by