Anti-Bibi plea deal protest held outside A-G's house

Minister Eli Avidar, who was one of the leaders of the protests, called the demonstrators to also insist on a probe of the Submarine Affair. 

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: JANUARY 15, 2022 19:21

Updated: JANUARY 15, 2022 20:03
Protests outside A-G Avichai Mandelblit's home as reports come in that he is close to a plea deal with former prime minister Netanyahu, January 15, 2022 (photo credit: CRIME MINISTER)
Protests outside A-G Avichai Mandelblit's home as reports come in that he is close to a plea deal with former prime minister Netanyahu, January 15, 2022
(photo credit: CRIME MINISTER)
The groups that held weekly protests outside the Prime Minister's Residence on Jerusalem's Balfour Street when Benjamin Netanyahu was prime minister are demonstrating on Saturday night outside Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit's home in Petah Tikva.
The groups are calling on Mandelblit to reject Netanyahu's lawyers' request for a plea agreement that would ensure that the former prime minister will not go to jail.
Minister Eli Avidar, who was one of the leaders of the protests, called the demonstrators to also insist on a probe of the Submarine Affair. 
Avidar said that if Prime Minister Naftali Bennett blocks the investigation, "Bennett will stab the change camp in the back."
"We need to wake people up because we are on the way to elections," Avidar said. "If the sub probe is not approved in the days ahead, it means there won't be a rotation and the government will soon start falling apart."
ELI AVIDAR SPEAKING in the Knesset as Strategic Planning Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office. (credit: KNESSET)ELI AVIDAR SPEAKING in the Knesset as Strategic Planning Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office. (credit: KNESSET)
In an interview with Maariv over the weekend, Avidar spoke out against a plea agreement for political reasons.
"Netanyahu is an important asset for us," he said. "If elections are forced on us, he is the easiest competition."


