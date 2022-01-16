The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
20th Jerusalem LGBTQ+ Pride march to take place on June 2

The Jerusalem March for Pride and Tolerance will take place for the first time in its full format since the coronavirus outbreak began.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 16, 2022 17:27
Jerusalem Pride Parade 2021 (photo credit: GAL GASHMA)
Jerusalem Pride Parade 2021
(photo credit: GAL GASHMA)
The 20th Jerusalem March for Pride and Tolerance is set to take place on June 2 this year, the Jerusalem Open House announced on Sunday.
The first Jerusalem Pride march was held in 2002 and has been held every year since, except for in 2020 when the march was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak and replaced by a rally. Last year, the Pride march returned to its traditional route, but due to financial difficulties the event usually held at the end of the march was replaced by a virtual event.
This year, the event held at the end of the march will return as the Open House marks the 20th Pride march held in Jerusalem. A number of additional Pride events will be held in June as well.
Jerusalem Pride Parade 2021 (credit: TZVI JOFFRE)Jerusalem Pride Parade 2021 (credit: TZVI JOFFRE)
"20 years of marching make it clear and unequivocal that the proud community in Jerusalem is here to stay," said Alon Shahar, director-general of the Jerusalem Open House. "When on a daily basis we hear over and over again about the removal of Pride flags, violence and discrimination against LGBTQ+ people in the city, it is clear to us that our struggle is still far from over. We invite all residents who value equality and human dignity to come and take part in the Pride march in the capital."


