The Dov Levy Prize: Cast your vote to win a free ticket to Israel!

The Seeach Sod special education network in Israel provides educational, vocational, and living facilities in Israel for individuals with disabilities, from infancy through old age.

Since 1971, Seeach Sod has developed innovative solutions to bring out the full potential of individuals with special needs and enhance their quality of life. Through the organization, awareness and even acceptance of people with developmental disabilities has been achieved.

The Dov Levy Prize has been established to honor the individual whose accomplishments best exemplify the values of the late Dov Levy, founder of the Seeach Sod Special Education Network. Rabbi Levy helped to bring about a revolution in special education in Israel.

Eight nominees have been selected from around the world to compete for the prestigious prize. These nominees have distinguished themselves by their activities on behalf of children with disabilities and are helping to not only create a better future for the children but to change the way that society views people with disabilities.

Among the nominees are individuals who have fought for special education funding in their communities. Others have provided social opportunities for people with disabilities, while still others have achieved prominence by promoting inclusivity, promoting greater interaction. The youngest nominees are a group of senior high school students who participated in a special inclusive program designed to foster friendships with disabled students. All of the nominees have found that children with disabilities have vast potential that can be cultivated with care and love. In the words of one nominee, “We discovered that a special child can soar beyond challenges and beyond expectations with the help of a loving hand.”

Jerusalem Post readers can select their favorite candidate for the Dov Levy Prize – and honor the individual who is making a difference in the lives of the disabled.

This article was written in cooperation with Seeach Sod.