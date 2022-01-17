The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

The Dov Levy Prize: Cast your vote to win a free ticket to Israel!

Vote today for the winner of the Dov Levy Prize and enter a drawing to win a FREE round-trip ticket to Israel!

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Published: JANUARY 17, 2022 15:08
The Dov Levy Prize (photo credit: Provided by Seeach Sod)
The Dov Levy Prize
(photo credit: Provided by Seeach Sod)
The Seeach Sod special education network in Israel provides educational, vocational, and living facilities in Israel for individuals with disabilities, from infancy through old age.
Since 1971, Seeach Sod has developed innovative solutions to bring out the full potential of individuals with special needs and enhance their quality of life. Through the organization, awareness and even acceptance of people with developmental disabilities has been achieved. 
The Dov Levy Prize has been established to honor the individual whose accomplishments best exemplify the values of the late Dov Levy, founder of the Seeach Sod Special Education Network. Rabbi Levy helped to bring about a revolution in special education in Israel. 
Eight nominees have been selected from around the world to compete for the prestigious prize. These nominees have distinguished themselves by their activities on behalf of children with disabilities and are helping to not only create a better future for the children but to change the way that society views people with disabilities.
Among the nominees are individuals who have fought for special education funding in their communities. Others have provided social opportunities for people with disabilities, while still others have achieved prominence by promoting inclusivity, promoting greater interaction. The youngest nominees are a group of senior high school students who participated in a special inclusive program designed to foster friendships with disabled students. All of the nominees have found that children with disabilities have vast potential that can be cultivated with care and love. In the words of one nominee, “We discovered that a special child can soar beyond challenges and beyond expectations with the help of a loving hand.”
Jerusalem Post readers can select their favorite candidate for the Dov Levy Prize – and honor the individual who is making a difference in the lives of the disabled. When Post readers cast their vote, they will be entering a drawing to win a free round-trip ticket to Israel on El Al. Click here to vote for the winner of the Dov Levy Prize.
This article was written in cooperation with Seeach Sod.


Tags education special needs The Jerusalem Post Prize
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Amid antisemitic violence, Jewish solidarity is needed - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The loss of governability - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yohanan Plesner

Israel’s governmental institutions must be strengthened - opinion

 By YOHANAN PLESNER
Daphne Gottschalk

Employers need to embrace a virtual learning strategy

 By DAPHNE GOTTSCHALK
Noa Zilberman

Why your soft skills are your strongest skills

 By NOA ZILBERMAN
Most Read
1

Texas synagogue hostages freed, British gunman dead

Law enforcement vehicles are seen in the area where a man has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, US, January 15, 2022.
2

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late January

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
4

COVID-19: New Omicron sub variant discovered in Israel

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
5

Killer Zionist dolphins? Hamas claims they exist

Dolphins [Illustrative]

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by