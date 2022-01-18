The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Bennett blames Western Wall deal stalemate on City Hall

Powerful haredi Jerusalem city council member: 'I won't do anything against Jewish law'

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: JANUARY 18, 2022 16:18
An egalitarian prayer service is led by the Women of the Wall near the Western Wall last month. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
An egalitarian prayer service is led by the Women of the Wall near the Western Wall last month.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett found a new scapegoat for the lack of progress in implementing the Western Wall agreement this week, telling cabinet ministers that the deal requires permits from the City of Jerusalem.
Bennett spoke to cabinet ministers Nachman Shai and Elazar Stern, who complained that NIS 110 million was allocated over five years for the Kotel, but no money was earmarked for the Southern Wall's egalitarian prayer site that is in need of immediate repairs. Under the terms of the Kotel deal, the Western Wall was to be officially set for only Orthodox prayer and the southern plaza for non-Orthodox prayer.
"The current decision applies to the Orthodox northern plaza," Bennett told the ministers at the cabinet meeting. "The cabinet secretary [Shalom Shlomo] is currently working on the rehabilitation of the southern plaza. It also requires permits from the City of Jerusalem, and we will bring them separately."
Bennett's blaming the lack of progress in part on the City of Jerusalem set off alarm bells among pluralism advocates because the Jerusalem City Council has a majority of haredi (ultra-Orthodox) and hard-line religious Zionist council members. Mayor Moshe Lion is also Orthodox and has never shown any interest in promoting egalitarian prayer.
Any building permit for the prayer site would have to go through the head of the Jerusalem Building and Planning Subcommittee, Degel Hatorah's Eliezer Rauchberger, who is the most powerful haredi figure in the city. When Isaac Herzog headed the Jewish Agency, he tried to take steps to aid the egalitarian prayer site, but he was blocked by Rauchberger. 
President Isaac Herzog, then serving as Jewish Agency chairman, speaks during a rally in Jerusalem in 2020 held in solidarity with Jews in the US and around the world following a wave of antisemitic attacks. (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90) President Isaac Herzog, then serving as Jewish Agency chairman, speaks during a rally in Jerusalem in 2020 held in solidarity with Jews in the US and around the world following a wave of antisemitic attacks. (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
Rauchberger said Tuesday that he had still not been approached by the government regarding the issue but that his views are well known.
"There is a difference between significant and insignificant construction," Rauchberger said. "If it needs a building permit, it has to go through me, and if it is anything that goes against halacha [Jewish law], I am not interested."
When groups involved in advancing the egalitarian prayer site met with Shlomo last week and he mentioned the city's involvement, they raised concern. Shlomo told them not to worry, but they left unconvinced.
"The fact that the City of Jerusalem, which proved in the past that it knows how to stall repairs at the Western Wall, now is needed to provide a building permit for repairs at the Ezrat Israel [prayer site] is completely unreasonable," Women of the Wall director-general Yochi Rappaport said. "The current makeup of the city council and the relevant committee includes many who ideologically oppose repairing our plaza. This absurd situation proves once again how urgent and important it is to find creative solutions to enable the full implementation of the Kotel agreement." 
A government or Supreme Court decision could force Rauchberger to authorize a permit or let the city council deal with it after haredi council members leave the room, as happens when funding is authorized for the LGBT community. But short of that, going through the city could prove tricky.
"Unfortunately us pluralists who understand the importance of this are in the minority," Deputy Jerusalem Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahum, who is in charge of international relations and tourism, said. "Leaving it in the hands of the city is a sure way for this to not happen because we lack a majority on the council and the building and planning committee."  


