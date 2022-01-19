The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

World silent on Palestinian 'terror attacks with rocks,' Erdan tells UNSC

Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan says attention is rarely paid to Palestinian violence against Israelis and that Palestinian’s acts of terror and incitement are whitewashed.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: JANUARY 19, 2022 22:06

Updated: JANUARY 19, 2022 22:07
The Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan speaks to the United Nations Security Council.
The world has been silent in the face of Palestinian "terror attacks with rocks" again Israelis, the Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan told the Security Council on Wednesday.
"Rocks can and do kill," Erdan said as he held up a large rock that looked like a brick.
"A terrorist is not only one with a gun. A terrorist is not only one with a bomb," he said.
"Rocks like this are thrown at Israelis in their cars and on buses." They are thrown at Israeli men and women, at Israeli babies and children. 
"Every. Single. Day," he said. "But the world says nothing," he added.
Rocks which were thrown towards police by demonstrators protesting the death of hilltop youth Ahuvia Sandak in Jerusalem. (credit: COURTESY ISRAEL POLICE)Rocks which were thrown towards police by demonstrators protesting the death of hilltop youth Ahuvia Sandak in Jerusalem. (credit: COURTESY ISRAEL POLICE)
Erdan spoke during the monthly UNSC meeting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in which the 15-member body often condemns Israeli actions against Palestinians but pay scant attention to Palestinian violence against Israelis.
"Would you consider it a terror attack if a rock like this was thrown at your car while driving with your children?," he asked the UNSC members.
"Would you at the very least condemn these brutal terror attacks carried out against Israeli civilians by Palestinians?," he asked.
Erdan charged that there were 200 violent Palestinian attacks against Israeli just in the last month, including 143 incidents of rock throwing and 20 grenades and Molotov cocktails.
There were also "dozens more stabbings, car ramings, shootings, and other violent physical attacks risking – and claiming – Israeli lives," Erdan said.
During 2021 there were thousands of violent attacks including indiscriminate rocket fire from Gaza, Erdan said.
But there is another kind of terror attack, "terror attacks with rocks," he said.
"In 2021 alone, Israelis suffered 1,775 rock attacks by Palestinian terrorists," Erdan stated.
The Palestinian Authority, Erdan said, has not condemned these attacks, nor has it spoken out against the two Israelis killed by Palestinians in terror attacks last year, Eli Kay and Yehuda Dimentman. 
Does the PA "condemn or do they condone?," Erdan asked.
He charged that instead the PA had encouraged incitement, but it had also supported terror activity with its policy of providing monthly grants to terrorists in Israeli jails and to the families of slain terrorists. 
"This hypocrisy, this moral bankruptcy, is a poison that is spread online, in the media, in the mosques and even in the schools, under the Palestinian Authority," he said.
Erdan took issue in particular with what he called the "audacity" of PA Foreign Minister Riyad Malki who accused Israelis of violence against Palestinians, even though such action is the "exception to the rule."
"He knows very well that whenever there are such incidents, Israel and its leadership are abhorred," Erdan said. 
"We probe, we investigate, and we condemn," he said.
"But when Palestinians attack Israelis – the Palestinian Authority celebrates, congratulates, and rewards," Erdan said.
The UNSC is also hypocritical for failing to clearly condemn Palestinian terror, Erdan said.
"Palestinian’s acts of terror and incitement are whitewashed," Erdan said. 
The UNSC's failure to condemn such terror has given the message that "Jewish blood is cheap" and "terror against Jews is acceptable."


Tags Terrorism Arab Israeli Terror Attack Israelis Palestinian Israeli–Palestinian conflict UNSC
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel Police must be investigated for using NSO's Pegasus - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg

An appeal to Mandelblit - opinion

 By YITZ GREENBERG
Sarah Kass

Don't let Elizabeth Holmes make bad blood for entrepreneurs

 By SARAH KASS
Gil Troy

Open letter to Officer N., the 'friendly' firer - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

BDS is a colonialist movement - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Most Read
1

Texas synagogue hostages freed, British gunman dead

Law enforcement vehicles are seen in the area where a man has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, US, January 15, 2022.
2

Sixth mass extinction event in progress - and it's humanity's fault - study

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late January

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
4

COVID-19: New Omicron sub variant discovered in Israel

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
5

Saudi royal family are descendants of Jews who fought Muhammad - Iranian general

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 40th Summit in Riyadh

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by