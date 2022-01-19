The world has been silent in the face of Palestinian "terror attacks with rocks" again Israelis, the Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan told the Security Council on Wednesday.

"Rocks can and do kill," Erdan said as he held up a large rock that looked like a brick.

"A terrorist is not only one with a gun. A terrorist is not only one with a bomb," he said.

"Rocks like this are thrown at Israelis in their cars and on buses." They are thrown at Israeli men and women, at Israeli babies and children.

"Every. Single. Day," he said. "But the world says nothing," he added.

Rocks which were thrown towards police by demonstrators protesting the death of hilltop youth Ahuvia Sandak in Jerusalem. (credit: COURTESY ISRAEL POLICE)

Erdan spoke during the monthly UNSC meeting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in which the 15-member body often condemns Israeli actions against Palestinians but pay scant attention to Palestinian violence against Israelis.

"Would you consider it a terror attack if a rock like this was thrown at your car while driving with your children?," he asked the UNSC members.

"Would you at the very least condemn these brutal terror attacks carried out against Israeli civilians by Palestinians?," he asked.

Erdan charged that there were 200 violent Palestinian attacks against Israeli just in the last month, including 143 incidents of rock throwing and 20 grenades and Molotov cocktails.

There were also "dozens more stabbings, car ramings, shootings, and other violent physical attacks risking – and claiming – Israeli lives," Erdan said.

During 2021 there were thousands of violent attacks including indiscriminate rocket fire from Gaza, Erdan said.

But there is another kind of terror attack, "terror attacks with rocks," he said.

"In 2021 alone, Israelis suffered 1,775 rock attacks by Palestinian terrorists," Erdan stated.

The Palestinian Authority, Erdan said, has not condemned these attacks, nor has it spoken out against the two Israelis killed by Palestinians in terror attacks last year, Eli Kay and Yehuda Dimentman.

Does the PA "condemn or do they condone?," Erdan asked.

He charged that instead the PA had encouraged incitement, but it had also supported terror activity with its policy of providing monthly grants to terrorists in Israeli jails and to the families of slain terrorists.

"This hypocrisy, this moral bankruptcy, is a poison that is spread online, in the media, in the mosques and even in the schools, under the Palestinian Authority," he said.

Erdan took issue in particular with what he called the "audacity" of PA Foreign Minister Riyad Malki who accused Israelis of violence against Palestinians, even though such action is the "exception to the rule."

"He knows very well that whenever there are such incidents, Israel and its leadership are abhorred," Erdan said.

"We probe, we investigate, and we condemn," he said.

"But when Palestinians attack Israelis – the Palestinian Authority celebrates, congratulates, and rewards," Erdan said.

The UNSC is also hypocritical for failing to clearly condemn Palestinian terror, Erdan said.

"Palestinian’s acts of terror and incitement are whitewashed," Erdan said.

The UNSC's failure to condemn such terror has given the message that "Jewish blood is cheap" and "terror against Jews is acceptable."