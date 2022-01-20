If he is lucky, former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu may still eke out a plea bargain deal with Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit which will end his political career but will help him escape jail time.

But if he does, it will be in spite of all of his public relations efforts for the last few years which have harmed the chances of a deal and hardened the prosecution team against him.

The truth is that Mandelblit himself would be ready for any deal which allowed the prosecution to seek a finding of moral turpitude - forcing Netanyahu out of politics for seven years - before a court, even if there was a risk that the court might rule for Netanyahu.

Mandelblit's narrative is about avoiding the worst outcomes where someone blames him for either allowing Netanyahu to stay in politics or failing to try in good faith to reach a deal to save the country more heartache if a deal might have been had.

But this is not the calculations of the prosecution team.

NETANYAHU ARRIVES for a hearing on corruption charges at the Jerusalem District Court in November. (credit: Jack Guez/Pool via Reuters)

Netanyahu spent years attacking them by name, sending allied reporters and detectives to try to dig up smut about them and to turn them into pariahs in the eyes of the public.

He declared that the prosecution themselves were corrupt and politicized

It got personal and ideological for them.

This may have helped harden his base behind him to stay in office until June in spite of indictments and trial hearings.

Yet, it also turned prosecutors who might normally also see high benefits to avoiding the risk of losing at trial radically against him.

One can see the fury and anger they have about their treatment when they respond to certain statements by Netanyahu's lawyers in court.

Normally, it is defense lawyers who perform and turn red in order to impress their clients.

The prosecutors in this trial have gotten at least as angry in fighting over every inch of legal ground throughout the trial.

For them, the issues at stake now are even bigger than Netanyahu himself and are about an unconditional surrender regarding the public narrative.

Whether by plea deal or conviction with jail time - they want Netanyahu or a court to tell the public how right they were, how corrupt he was and that there is no gray in this story.

This might be a risky strategy.

Judge Moshe Bar Am has already sent hints that he may be willing to acquit and has slammed many aspects of the prosecution's case.

But they are probably banking on Judge Rivkah Friedman-Feldman to bring along Judge Oded Shaham and possibly even B ar Am in the end.

Friedman-Feldman convicted former prime minister Ehud Olmert and was more aggressive about convicting and sentencing him than any other judges that dealt with Olmert's case.

For them, there is little value to a deal which avoids anything other than an unconditional surrender toward their narrative.

Jail time they might be willing to concede on, but they want a win both in the court's and the public's eye.

And so Netanyahu's public relations success, ironically, may either force him into a worse plea deal than he might have gotten if he had not attacked the prosecution. If he realizes this is his best-case scenario and folds into it over the next 11 days, he may still avoid jail time.

Or his public attacks on the prosecution may lead him to no deal and jail, when if he had not attacked, Mandelblit would have been more than happy simply to get him out of politics tolet the country move on.