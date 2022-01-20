The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Netanyahu's PR wins in plea deal drama leading to legal jeopardy - analysis

The issue at stake for A-G Mandelblit and the prosecutors is an unconditional surrender of the public narrative pushed by Netanyahu.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JANUARY 20, 2022 08:35

Updated: JANUARY 20, 2022 08:40
THEN-PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and then-cabinet secretary Avichai Mandelblit sit alongside each other a cabinet meeting in 2014. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
THEN-PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and then-cabinet secretary Avichai Mandelblit sit alongside each other a cabinet meeting in 2014.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
If he is lucky, former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu may still eke out a plea bargain deal with Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit which will end his political career but will help him escape jail time.
But if he does, it will be in spite of all of his public relations efforts for the last few years which have harmed the chances of a deal and hardened the prosecution team against him.
The truth is that Mandelblit himself would be ready for any deal which allowed the prosecution to seek a finding of moral turpitude - forcing Netanyahu out of politics for seven years - before a court, even if there was a risk that the court might rule for Netanyahu.
Mandelblit's narrative is about avoiding the worst outcomes where someone blames him for either allowing Netanyahu to stay in politics or failing to try in good faith to reach a deal to save the country more heartache if a deal might have been had.
But this is not the calculations of the prosecution team.
NETANYAHU ARRIVES for a hearing on corruption charges at the Jerusalem District Court in November. (credit: Jack Guez/Pool via Reuters) NETANYAHU ARRIVES for a hearing on corruption charges at the Jerusalem District Court in November. (credit: Jack Guez/Pool via Reuters)
Netanyahu spent years attacking them by name, sending allied reporters and detectives to try to dig up smut about them and to turn them into pariahs in the eyes of the public.
He declared that the prosecution themselves were corrupt and politicized.
It got personal and ideological for them.
This may have helped harden his base behind him to stay in office until June in spite of indictments and trial hearings.
Yet, it also turned prosecutors who might normally also see high benefits to avoiding the risk of losing at trial radically against him.
One can see the fury and anger they have about their treatment when they respond to certain statements by Netanyahu's lawyers in court.
Normally, it is defense lawyers who perform and turn red in order to impress their clients.
The prosecutors in this trial have gotten at least as angry in fighting over every inch of legal ground throughout the trial.
For them, the issues at stake now are even bigger than Netanyahu himself and are about an unconditional surrender regarding the public narrative.
Whether by plea deal or conviction with jail time - they want Netanyahu or a court to tell the public how right they were, how corrupt he was and that there is no gray in this story.
This might be a risky strategy.
Judge Moshe Bar Am has already sent hints that he may be willing to acquit and has slammed many aspects of the prosecution's case.
But they are probably banking on Judge Rivkah Friedman-Feldman to bring along Judge Oded Shaham and possibly even B ar Am in the end.
Friedman-Feldman convicted former prime minister Ehud Olmert and was more aggressive about convicting and sentencing him than any other judges that dealt with Olmert's case.
For them, there is little value to a deal which avoids anything other than an unconditional surrender toward their narrative.
Jail time they might be willing to concede on, but they want a win both in the court's and the public's eye.
And so Netanyahu's public relations success, ironically, may either force him into a worse plea deal than he might have gotten if he had not attacked the prosecution. If he realizes this is his best-case scenario and folds into it over the next 11 days, he may still avoid jail time.
Or his public attacks on the prosecution may lead him to no deal and jail, when if he had not attacked, Mandelblit would have been more than happy simply to get him out of politics tolet the country move on.


Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Politics court Avichai Mandelblit Netanyahu criminal investigations
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel Police must be investigated for using NSO's Pegasus - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg

An appeal to Mandelblit - opinion

 By YITZ GREENBERG
Sarah Kass

Don't let Elizabeth Holmes make bad blood for entrepreneurs

 By SARAH KASS
Gil Troy

Open letter to Officer N., the 'friendly' firer - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

BDS is a colonialist movement - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Most Read
1

Texas synagogue hostages freed, British gunman dead

Law enforcement vehicles are seen in the area where a man has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, US, January 15, 2022.
2

Sixth mass extinction event in progress - and it's humanity's fault - study

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late January

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
4

COVID-19: New Omicron sub variant discovered in Israel

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
5

Saudi royal family are descendants of Jews who fought Muhammad - Iranian general

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 40th Summit in Riyadh

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by