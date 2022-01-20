The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel police chief on NSO: If there was abuse of power, we'll fix it

Shabtai tried to shift focus of the NSO probe by saying that, if anything, Pegasus was used prior to his term.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JANUARY 20, 2022 12:37

Updated: JANUARY 20, 2022 12:51
Israel Police Chief Kobi Shabtai and head of Jerusalem police district Doron Turgeman meet with press near the Damascus gate, following the recent days of clashes between jewish right-wing extremists and Palestinians, April 24, 2021 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israel Police Chief Kobi Shabtai and head of Jerusalem police district Doron Turgeman meet with press near the Damascus gate, following the recent days of clashes between jewish right-wing extremists and Palestinians, April 24, 2021
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
If there were cases in which the Israel Police abused its power by invading people's cellphones with NSO spyware, the police will fix it, Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai said on Thursday.
Shabtai was responding to continued reports in the media of how the police used NSO's Pegasus spyware to hack into citizens' phones and invade their privacy in an effort to collect incriminatory information.
In his statement, Shabtai tried to shift the focus of the probe into how the police used NSO or similar spyware by saying that, if anything, it was done prior to his term.
"If we discover individual cases when regulations were violated, the police under my command will work to fix the situation with transparency and in cooperation with all relevant authorities," Shabtai said. "We will not allow a violation of any law, if one is found."
Shabtai took the helm of the police in December 2020, but many of the reports in Calcalist from earlier this week about the Police illegally using cell phone hacking technology to solve regular crimes without court orders took place in the eras of his predecessors - - Roni Alsheich 2015-2018 and Moti Cohen 2019-2020.
Although former police chief Yohanan Danino (2011-2015) has come out loudly against the actions reported by Calcalist, Alsheich and Cohen have been noticeably silent.
Shabtai's latest statement confirmed that an internal review has still not found any cell phone hacking actions taken without a court order during his term.
However, he gave more explicit hints that such activities may have occurred in some rare instances prior to his term, that if rules were violated there would be consequences, and that the Police probe of the issue was shifting to those earlier years.   
A man walks past the logo of Israeli cyber firm NSO Group at one of its branches in the Arava Desert, southern Israel July 22, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN) A man walks past the logo of Israeli cyber firm NSO Group at one of its branches in the Arava Desert, southern Israel July 22, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
The police chief said that the police use such technology to save lives and to prevent violent crimes or online-related pedophilia. He said that as long as court orders are sought, these tools have and will save lives and prevent dangerous crime.


