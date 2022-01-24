Command measures are expected to be taken against IDF troops who were involved in the arrest that led to the death of an 80-year-old Palestinian-American man on January 12th.

Several officers and soldiers have been interrogated by military police following the uproar caused by the death of Omar Abdalmajeed As’ad of Jiljilya, a village north of Ramallah, after he was detained, handcuffed, blindfolded and gagged for over an hour.

According to a report in Ynet, three soldiers and two officers were questioned by police under warning, and while charges are not expected to be brought against them, the IDF’s Central Command is expected to make a public statement in the coming days about the incident.

The military police investigation into the event is expected to finish next week and will be followed by an operational investigation in which command measures are expected to be laid against the officers and soldiers in the battalion, Ynet reported on Monday.

As’ad was arrested by troops belonging to the Netzah Yehuda Battalion at an impromptu checkpoint on his way home after he began to shout at them, drawing attention to the troops who did not want other residents to know that a surprise inspection was taking place.

Men stand next to a poster of Palestinian Omar Abdalmajeed As'ad, 80, in Jiljilya village in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 12, 2022. (credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)

As’ad had been detained along with several other Palestinians in an abandoned home and according to Haaretz, it is unclear who gave the order to detain the men.

Ynet reported that following his arrest, As’ad then appeared “woozy” and they did not call for medical assistance and left him there uncuffed, believing that he had fallen asleep. He was later found unresponsive and pronounced dead at a Ramallah hospital where he was taken by residents.

According to sources with knowledge of the investigation quoted by Ynet, the gag over his mouth may have impeded his breathing and his condition may have worsened because of the near-freezing winter weather.

As’ad was a former Milwaukee, Wisconsin, resident who had lived in the United States for decades and returned to the West Bank 10 years ago, according to his brother. The Biden administration has sought “clarification” from Israel about As’ad’s death, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said last week.

His family delayed the funeral to allow a postmortem. Islam Abu Zaher, a local doctor who said he had tried to resuscitate As’ad but found no pulse, said there were no obvious signs of injury and that the cause of death was unclear.

Jiljilya Mayor Fuad Qattum told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday that As’ad likely died from a heart attack.

“We are still waiting for the autopsy report,” he said. “Today I talked to the prosecutor, and he told me that it takes time to prepare such reports. It’s likely he died from a heart attack as a result of the stress he was in. But we want to wait for the official report to see what caused the death.”