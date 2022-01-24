The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Disciplinary actions expected against troops involved in death of elderly Palestinian

80 year-old Omar Abdalmajeed As'ad died January 12 after being detained by IDF soldiers.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM, KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: JANUARY 24, 2022 11:58
Mourners attend the funeral of Palestinian-American Omar Abdalmajeed As'ad, 80, who was found dead after being detained and handcuffed during an Israeli raid, in Jiljilya village on January 13, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
Mourners attend the funeral of Palestinian-American Omar Abdalmajeed As'ad, 80, who was found dead after being detained and handcuffed during an Israeli raid, in Jiljilya village on January 13, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)

Command measures are expected to be taken against IDF troops who were involved in the arrest that led to the death of an 80-year-old Palestinian-American man on January 12th.

Several officers and soldiers have been interrogated by military police following the uproar caused by the death of Omar Abdalmajeed As’ad of Jiljilya, a village north of Ramallah, after he was detained, handcuffed, blindfolded and gagged for over an hour.

According to a report in Ynet, three soldiers and two officers were questioned by police under warning, and while charges are not expected to be brought against them, the IDF’s Central Command is expected to make a public statement in the coming days about the incident.

The military police investigation into the event is expected to finish next week and will be followed by an operational investigation in which command measures are expected to be laid against the officers and soldiers in the battalion, Ynet reported on Monday.

As’ad was arrested by troops belonging to the Netzah Yehuda Battalion at an impromptu checkpoint on his way home after he began to shout at them, drawing attention to the troops who did not want other residents to know that a surprise inspection was taking place.

Men stand next to a poster of Palestinian Omar Abdalmajeed As'ad, 80, in Jiljilya village in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 12, 2022. (credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS) Men stand next to a poster of Palestinian Omar Abdalmajeed As'ad, 80, in Jiljilya village in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 12, 2022. (credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)

As’ad had been detained along with several other Palestinians in an abandoned home and according to Haaretz, it is unclear who gave the order to detain the men.

Ynet reported that following his arrest, As’ad then appeared “woozy” and they did not call for medical assistance and left him there uncuffed, believing that he had fallen asleep. He was later found unresponsive and pronounced dead at a Ramallah hospital where he was taken by residents.

According to sources with knowledge of the investigation quoted by Ynet, the gag over his mouth may have impeded his breathing and his condition may have worsened because of the near-freezing winter weather.

As’ad was a former Milwaukee, Wisconsin, resident who had lived in the United States for decades and returned to the West Bank 10 years ago, according to his brother. The Biden administration has sought “clarification” from Israel about As’ad’s death, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said last week.

His family delayed the funeral to allow a postmortem. Islam Abu Zaher, a local doctor who said he had tried to resuscitate As’ad but found no pulse, said there were no obvious signs of injury and that the cause of death was unclear.

Jiljilya Mayor Fuad Qattum told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday that As’ad likely died from a heart attack.

“We are still waiting for the autopsy report,” he said. “Today I talked to the prosecutor, and he told me that it takes time to prepare such reports. It’s likely he died from a heart attack as a result of the stress he was in. But we want to wait for the official report to see what caused the death.”



Tags IDF Palestinian investigation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Amid Omicron, Israel must move beyond COVID-19 Green Pass - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Colleyville sounds the siren for the Knesset on danger of antisemitism - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Avidan Freedman

A different take on the NSO Group affair - opinion

 By AVIDAN FREEDMAN
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

To justify Netanyahu plea deal, public interest must be preserved - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN
United Torah Judaism member Rabbi Yitzhak Pindrus at the campaign opening event of "United Torah Judaism party" in Bnei Brak on February 24, 2019.

Jewish great vision descends into petty politics - opinion

 By YITZHAK PINDRUS
Most Read
1

High number of Omicron mutations render antibodies ineffective - study

Coronavirus cells (illustrative)
2

Sixth mass extinction event in progress - and it's humanity's fault - study

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Did the Exodus happen? Israeli scholar tours Egypt to show it did

Tourists look at the 3200-year-old Abu Simbel temple during a daily sound and light show, on the eve of the anniversary of pharaoh king Ramses II's coronation.
4

Two-thirds of corona jab reactions caused by placebo effect - study

Senior citizens receive a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination party in Netanya
5

COVID-19: New daily infections record of 65,259 in Israel

Israelis, some wearing masks, are seen walking in Jerusalem's Machane Yehuda market on January 13, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by