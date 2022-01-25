The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Education Ministry cancels concessions for matriculation exams, parents protest

This decision has made parents of the students go out and protest against the ministry's decision. Furthermore, the Education Ministry has not reduced the amount of material for matriculation.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 25, 2022 16:00
The Education Ministry of Israel in Jerusalem. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The Education Ministry of Israel in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The Education Ministry has canceled concessions that were previously given to high school students for their matriculation exams (or 'Bagruyot' in Hebrew.), which has caused an uproar amongst teachers, students and parents, Ynet reported on Tuesday morning.

The ministry initially gave concessions to high schoolers for their exams due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused schools to close for an extended period of time and has forced Israeli students to learn via Zoom.

This decision has made parents of the students go out and protest against the ministry's decision. Furthermore, the Education Ministry has not reduced the amount of material for matriculation.

One student said: "We're afraid that we'll fail our Bagruyot and that we will be tested on material that we did not manage to study."

One year ago, the Education Ministry made adjustments to the format of Israel’s bagrut (matriculation) exams that have been previously adjusted to contend with the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, where the new format is aimed at helping students succeed on these exams.

The changes the ministry made then included 25% for all students, changes on language exams and additional test dates, which students can use to retake exams in order to improve their grades.

The classroom awaits the students' return, Mevo Horon, September 1, 2020 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)The classroom awaits the students' return, Mevo Horon, September 1, 2020 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

"Instead of relieving the students who are in distress due to COVID-19, they cancel the concessions that have already been given and proceed with everything as if there is no pandemic," the National Parents' Leadership complained.

"If restrictions aren't lifted, the students of the third COVID year will experience a disastrous exam season," the leadership also said.

Mirom Schiff, Chairman of National Parents' Leadership, wrote to the Education Ministry, saying: "The situation on the ground is not simple, it is very difficult for students to learn. They have not been studying regularly. We must not ignore that and move on. We must reduce material, give everyone extra time and give more choices."

In response to the backlash, the Education Ministry said that they will "examine the issue in all its aspects to ensure the success of students and will update everyone accordingly."

Eve Young contributed to this report.



Tags school test education ministry students Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

High number of Omicron mutations render antibodies ineffective - study

Coronavirus cells (illustrative)
2

Sixth mass extinction event in progress - and it's humanity's fault - study

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Size matters more than we think, Israeli study concludes

Larger images are more likely to be remembered during naturalistic visual behavior.
4

Two-thirds of corona jab reactions caused by placebo effect - study

Senior citizens receive a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination party in Netanya
5

Did the Exodus happen? Israeli scholar tours Egypt to show it did

Tourists look at the 3200-year-old Abu Simbel temple during a daily sound and light show, on the eve of the anniversary of pharaoh king Ramses II's coronation.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by