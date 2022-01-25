Israel's President Isaac Herzog to visit UAE next week

President Isaac Herzog and his wife, Michal, will make history next week as the first Israeli presidential couple to visit the United Arab Emirates. They will leave for the UAE on Sunday, January 30 at the invitation of Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The president will visit Abu Dhabi and Dubai and will hold official meetings with the crown prince; UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed; Vice President, Prime Minister and Defense Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and representatives of the Jewish community.

During the visit, Herzog will open Israel’s national day at Dubai Expo 2020.

Ahead of his departure Herzog said, “We have the privilege of making history by making the first visit by an Israeli president to the United Arab Emirates. This important visit comes as the Israeli and Emirati nations are busy laying the foundations of a new shared future. I believe that our bold new partnership will transform the Middle East and inspire the whole region. We are a peace-loving nation, and together we will expand the historic circle of peace of the Abraham Accords and create a better, more tolerant and safer world for our children.”

Herzog thanked Al Nahyan for his gracious invitation, which the president said will deepen the bonds of friendship between the two nations.