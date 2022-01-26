The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Mossad Chief David Barnea’s brother reveals new family details - report

The Mossad director's brother went on a different path to religion.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JANUARY 26, 2022 19:12

Updated: JANUARY 26, 2022 19:58
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Mossad chief David Barnea meet at the Prime Minister’s Office last June. (photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Mossad chief David Barnea meet at the Prime Minister’s Office last June.
(photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

Mossad Director David Barnea’s brother, Zohar, has revealed some new family details in an interview with Mishpacha magazine.

In December, Zohar Barnea interviewed with Channel 13 about his experience barely surviving the Mount Meron disaster with his son. But in the latest interview, Zohar also discusses a bit more about David and their family.

He discussed their family moving to New York in 1983 and spending some of their teenage years there, exposing them all to the broader and wider world.

Zohar said this was the time period when he was influenced to become more religious, while David remained secular in terms of religion, but was doubtlessly influenced in other ways.

In fact, the Mossad chief would later return to New York as a grown up for university studies.

President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, and Mossad chief David Barnea presented certificates of excellence to twelve Mossad employees. (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO) President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, and Mossad chief David Barnea presented certificates of excellence to twelve Mossad employees. (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)

He said that David has remained close with him and their two sisters.

Noting that he and the family knew when David was traveling overseas for the Mossad, even if there was not a lot of discussion about it, he added that they also knew when David returned since he would invariably make a quick visit to see their parents.

In addition, he said that David made it a regular duty to pick up his father from his prior residence in Rishon Lezion to bring him to family Shabbat dinners.

Zohar said that everyone who knew David even at a young age understood that he had a range of special talents, had a clear sense of what he believed was right and was capable of accomplishing great things without saying much.

The Mossad chief’s brother did not have a lot to say about Iran, but added that all things are in God’s hands and that if God had picked David as one of his messengers to protect the State of Israel, the country could not be in much better hands.

As in the prior Channel 13 interview, Zohar also retold the story of his barely surviving the Mount Meron disaster.

He said that one of the reasons he was at Meron on Lag Ba’omer was that this was a period when David’s candidacy for leading the Mossad was up in the air and his brother had asked him to pray for him at Meron.



Tags Judaism Mossad family
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

High number of Omicron mutations render antibodies ineffective - study

Coronavirus cells (illustrative)
2

Two-thirds of corona jab reactions caused by placebo effect - study

Senior citizens receive a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination party in Netanya
3

NJ-Israel flight turns around after Israelis sneak into business class

A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, US December 6, 2019.
4

Second earthquake in 24 hours felt in northern Israel

Beit She'an
5

Prof. Eran Segal: Decrease in Omicron cases expected later this week

Herzog hospital team members wearing safety gear as they work in the Coronavirus ward of the Herzog Medical Center in Jerusalem, January 13, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by