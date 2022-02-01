Devorah Berliner replaces Miriam Naor heading Meron inquiry.

Former Tel Aviv District Court president Devorah Berliner was appointed on Tuesday to head the Mount Meron disaster inquiry, replacing former Supreme Court chief justice Miriam Naor who died suddenly last week.

Supreme Court President Esther Hayut said she waited for the seven days of Jewish mourning to pass, but that it was now important for the inquiry to get on with its work.

During Lag Ba’omer last May, 45 people were killed on Mount Meron due to a variety of safety deficiencies that the commission has been probing since June.

Berliner ran the Tel Aviv District Court from 2009-2016.