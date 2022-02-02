Jerusalem's Biblical Zoo revives tiger exhibit with endangered species

Visitors to one of Jerusalem's top tourist attractions are seeing stripes. Just in time for the Chinese New Year "Year of the Tiger," Israel's Biblical Zoo announced the reopening of their tiger exhibit on Tuesday.

The exhibit's new resident, a two-year-old female tiger named Jakarta, arrived last month from the Athens Zoo, according to the Biblical Zoo.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Jakarta is a Sumatran tiger, a subspecies listed as critically endangered on the IUCN Red List. There is an estimated 400 Sumatran tigers remaining in the wild. The subspecies of large cats are native to the Indonesian island of Sumatra.

Celebrating Hol Hamoed in the Jerusalem Zoo (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The exhibit, which first opened in 2007, closed in 2014 after a Sumatran tigress, Hannah, ate her two cubs.