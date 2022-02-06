The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Israel to open first LGBT shelter for Arab youth

Lawmaker hopes move will ‘break taboos’ * Two centers for LGBT Arab Israeli adults to open in Haifa

By MAYA MARGIT/THE MEDIA LINE
Published: FEBRUARY 6, 2022 21:58
Labor MK Ibtisam Mara'ana-Menuhin. (photo credit: NOAM MOSKOVICH/KNESSET)
Labor MK Ibtisam Mara'ana-Menuhin.
(photo credit: NOAM MOSKOVICH/KNESSET)

Israel is set to open its first shelter designated for LGBT Arab Israeli youth, in a move hailed as “historic” by one of the lawmakers who led the initiative.

The Welfare and Social Affairs Ministry, which recently announced the decision, also said that it would open two additional housing centers for LGBT Arab adults in the northern port city of Haifa.

Arab youth in need of emergency housing have until now turned toward LGBT shelters run by Jewish Israelis; however, many do not have Arabic-speaking social workers or staff on hand.

Knesset Member Ibtisam Mara’ana (Labor), who pushed for the youth center, said that she decided to do so after speaking to members of the LGBT Arab community and asking them where they felt their needs were not being met.

“The unequivocal answer that I received was that there is a lack of a framework for emergency shelter, as well as transitional living centers for LGBT minors and youth from the Arab sector,” Mara’ana told The Media Line. “I’m the first and only Arab Knesset member to embrace the LGBT community, even before I was elected to the Knesset.”

LGBT flag on Jerusalem's King George Street, July 31, 2018 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)LGBT flag on Jerusalem's King George Street, July 31, 2018 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The new shelter will be established in an area with a large Arab population, though the exact location has not yet been decided. It will be run in Arabic and will recognize the sector’s unique socio-cultural sensitivities, Mara’ana said.

“I hope that the establishment of this center will break a yearslong taboo in Arab society with regard to the LGBT community, provide a precise response for young women and men in distress, and also help the Arab LGBT community gain the recognition and legitimacy that it deserves,” she said.

A spokesperson for the Welfare and Social Affairs Ministry told The Media Line that the youth shelter would open within roughly six months.

The goal is to ensure that Arab Israeli youth “feel comfortable having youth guides speaking their language,” he said.

For their part, the two adult shelters in Haifa will provide transitory flats for at-risk Arab LGBT people.

Or Keshet is the director of government relations at the Aguda, Israel’s LGBT Task Force, a nonprofit LGBT rights organization based in Tel Aviv.

According to Keshet, the idea for opening shelters geared specifically toward the Arab sector first arose in 2019 following a violent incident outside of a gay youth hostel in Tel Aviv. A 16-year-old boy from the Arab Israeli town of Tamra was stabbed and beaten by his brothers near Beit Dror; the perpetrators were later arrested and charged with attempted murder.

“Due to this incident, we and other LGBT organizations initiated a process with the Welfare and Social Affairs Ministry aimed at finding out how the ministry can better meet the needs of the community in the Arab sector,” Keshet told The Media Line, adding that many Arab Israelis feel out of place at regular shelters due to “cultural and linguistic barriers.”

Many queer Arab Israelis are shunned by their communities and some suffer from familial abuse when their sexual orientation comes to light, Keshet said.

“Some are locked inside their houses and tied up,” he revealed.

Although Tel Aviv is known as being one of the world’s most LGBT-friendly cities, in many segments of Arab Israeli society having a differing sexual orientation is viewed as a disorder requiring treatment.

A few years ago, Arab Israeli company Al-Arz, which produces tahini, announced that it would offer financial support for LGBT Arab youth through the Aguda organization. The move sparked anger in the sector and many said that they would boycott the company’s goods in protest.

In the West Bank, LGBT people face even broader discrimination and harassment. In 2019, the Palestinian Authority banned alQaws, a Palestinian LGBT rights organization headquartered in east Jerusalem, from holding events in the West Bank.

Knesset Member Walid Taha (Ra’am) attacked Mara’ana in response to the announcement of the new youth shelter and vowed that he would not allow such a place to open.

“As an Arab woman in your party, Ibtisam, you would do better to deal with the burning issues facing Arab society,” Taha said. “People in Arab society, Ms. Ibtisam, keep their religion and values and do not agree that a man should wed another man, and a woman [be with] another woman.”

Keshet dismissed Taha’s statements and said that the legislator was disconnected from reality since the new shelters have nothing to do with gay marriage.

“At the end of the day, we’re talking about something that can save lives,” Keshet noted. “The purpose of these shelters is to take people off the streets and prevent them from falling into prostitution, poverty, or drug addiction.

“These are people that were thrown out of their homes and who experienced sexual, physical and verbal abuse from their families,” he continued. “The goal is to provide them with a warm place, a bed, food and basic human care.”



Tags Israel Israeli Arabs LGBT Arab Israeli LGBTQ+
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'The Jew is the devil' — Neo-Nazis rally in Florida

A Nazi's salute at a neo-Nazi rally in Kansas City, Missouri. (Dave Kaup/Reuters)
2

COVID-19: Green Pass narrowed to large events starting next week

Israel's Green Pass validity was extended until Thursday on Sunday after the Health Ministry 'traffic light' website crashed, October 3, 2021.
3

Are genetic mutations random in humans? Israeli study says no

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
4

Swastikas displayed at Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests against vaccination mandates

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
5

Are Jews white? Is Whoopi Goldberg Jewish? ‘The View’ Holocaust controversy, explained

Whoopi Goldberg attends a benefit event in New York City, Sept. 13, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by