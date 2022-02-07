One out of every three online sexual-related crimes offenses is perpetrated against a minor, State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman said in a special report on Monday.

Other shocking statistics in the report include that one out of every four victims of being illegally filmed is a minor and that one out of every 10 minors experiences bullying on social media.

“This and other data is a red light for decision-makers in general and for the education establishment and law enforcement more specifically,” Englman said.

He warned that there must be heightened awareness especially in the current coronavirus era when there has been a spike both in minors’ use of the digital realm and cybercrime.

In 2016, the government decided to establish a task force to handle issues related to the abuse of minors online.

However, the comptroller noted that this process moved slowly and that the new body only finally became operational as of 2018.

It is referred to in the report as part of the 105 help-line and task force.

The 105 task force includes police intelligence, investigation and emergency response units.

The report focused its review on the Education Ministry and the Police but also evaluated the Justice Ministry, Public Security Ministry, Communications Ministry, Social Welfare Ministry, the National Insurance Institute and the Israel Prisons Service (IPS) as secondary players.

According to the comptroller, as of October 2021, the intergovernmental steering committee on the issue still had not articulated a national coherent strategy to unite all of the disparate agencies’ efforts.

Englman, who is currently the first vice president of the European Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (EUROSAI), a global network of the country’s ombudsmen, specifically noted that the international guidance on combating victimizing minors was that a national strategy was critical to success.

From a survey of the Health Behavior in School-aged Children (HBSC) agency in 2019, 70% of those minors surveyed who were harmed through social media did not report the incident to anyone.

Since 1982, HBSC, affiliated with the WHO, has been a pioneer cross-national study gaining insight into young people's well-being, health behaviors and their social context.

A 2019 survey by the Public Security Ministry found that 41% of minors surveyed had never heard of the 105 help-line and task force. And, according to a July 2021 survey by the comptroller’s office, 51% of parents surveyed had never heard of the 105 help-line and task force.

Another side of the report related to the Israeli-Arab sector, which the report said made up 10% of complaints. Despite representing 10% of callers, as of August 2021, no one on the helpline spoke Arabic.

To address the issue, the helpline has drafted temporary Arabic-speaking volunteers from the broader police force or from the Education Ministry and, as of November 2021, one helpline worker was undergoing Arabic language training.

The comptroller said that the weakness in Arabic intake was problematic.

Calls from Arabic-speaking minors often included complaints that someone sent them sexual pictures or videos, or media that portrayed them in an immodest manner and which could harm their social standing in the broadly conservative Arab sector.

The report said that 45% of minors said they would prefer to file a complaint with the helpline using social media, though the helpline can only receive telephone complaints.

56% of the complaints were categorized as involving criminal issues. Most of these were referred to the police, but there was not an exact count said the comptroller.

In fact, the comptroller said that no one followed up between the helpline and the police investigations division to trace the progress and developments in the cases.

Of the limited tracking of cases which the 105 task force referred for police criminal investigations, 441 out of 1,704 were quickly closed as economic disputes lacking a basis for a full criminal probe.

This was despite the fact that an official who was part of the 105 task force performed an initial evaluation of the complaint and found that there were suspicions of criminality.

In addition, the comptroller said that it appeared those police investigations officials closed referrals from the 105 task force as often - just over 70% of the time – as complaints that came in off the street and which had not undergone any vetting.

In August 2020, the 105 help-line received an additional budget of NIS 2.7 million to update its technological devices in the office to a better standard.

However, the comptroller said that it took too long for this budget to be allocated and that the 105 helpline is still very deficient technologically.