In her inauguration ceremony, incoming Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara on Tuesday said that she would make restoring the public’s faith in her office and in law enforcement more broadly, her top goal following the police spying scandal which has shaken the country in recent weeks.

She said that her return to public service - after more than 30 years in the Justice Ministry but with the last six years in the private sector - had given her a new and wider perspective.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Baharav-Miara said she approached her new office “with a heavy sense of responsibility and knowledge of the importance of her mission.”

Though she said she would protect “the rule of law and the public’s faith in the rule of law,” she stated that the public’s faith was her first focus at this juncture.

The incoming attorney-general said, “the drop in the public’ faith in the attorney-general’s office and law enforcement is worrying.”

FORMER POLICE chief Roni Alsheikh, during whose term the police were said to have increased the use of NSO-style spyware. (credit: THOMAS COEX/AFP via GETTY IMAGES)

Although she said, “one can blame lots of factors, we can not only blame outsiders,” saying the system needed to judge and evaluate its own conduct.

Confirming Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar worldview of the role of an attorney-general, she said that in her legal adviser capacity, her office’s job would be to implement government policy, not to challenge it.

At the same time, she said that her rulings on any action the government might want to take which could be illegal would be binding unless and until a court ruled differently.

She did not comment on Sa’ar’s mission of splitting her office’s powers, such that the attorney-general would be less involved in prosecutions, especially of ministers.

However, it is universally assumed that she received Sa’ar’s support based on an understanding between the two on this issue.