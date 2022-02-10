The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
'Smotrich is doing more harm than good' – Israeli leaders weigh in

Religious Zionist Party head Bezalel Smotrich flew to Europe to fight the upcoming religious reforms, but was met with backlash there as well as in Israel.

By SARAH BEN-NUN
Published: FEBRUARY 10, 2022 14:49

Updated: FEBRUARY 10, 2022 15:22
Head of the Religious Zionist Party MK Bezalel Smotrich speaks during a rally against the Israeli government in Tel Aviv, December 7, 2021. (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Head of the Religious Zionist Party MK Bezalel Smotrich speaks during a rally against the Israeli government in Tel Aviv, December 7, 2021.
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Religious Zionist Party head Bezalel Smotrich's politics were condemned by Jewish organizations in the UK upon his arrival on Wednesday. On Thursday, Israeli politicians expressed their own stances on the matter. 

"The Board of Deputies' shameful tweet against Smotrich is an embarrassment and is disrespectful towards all Diaspora communities," tweeted Shas head Arye Deri, who quit the Knesset late last month as part of a plea bargain for tax offenses. 

Smotrich told KAN Radio on Thursday that he was met with "a hug and a lot of love," contrary to the harsh condemnation he received from the Board of Deputies, the umbrella organization responsible for British Jewry. 

Yaakov Hagoel, Chairman of the World Zionist Organization and acting head of the Jewish Agency, backed Smotrich. "I reject any boycott of Israeli officials democratically elected by the Israeli public. Expressions such as these undermine the foundations of the unity of our people and the cooperation required for its continuity. 

"Calls by the Jewish community to boycott certain Israeli leaders actually helps our enemies," he said. 

Michael Wegier, chief executive of the board, told KAN Radio in an interview Thursday that views such as those held by Smotrich do more harm than good: "They hurt our campaigns." 

He said that British Jews cannot fight antisemitism, anti-Zionism and racism while condoning his views: "It is absolutely wrong to assume that a majority of British Jews support these opinions."

Smotrich flew to Europe out of concern for the assimilation of Jews that would be made worse by the conversion reform being advanced in the Knesset by the current Israeli government. The goal of his tour is to garner support against the government's various proposed religious reforms. 

"I have warned that if we let racist MKs enter Israeli politics, this will harm us abroad, especially with world Jewry," Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said. "Unfortunately, we see this happening in front of our very eyes." 

LAST MONTH, Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana submitted his draft for a new conversion reform plan to the Knesset that would allow municipal rabbis to perform conversions. While he called it a "historic opportunity," most rabbis across the Religious-Zionist and Ultra-Orthodox spectrum have strongly condemned it.  

"It's good that the Board of Deputies switched out their British politeness for some Israeli chutzpah in their condemnation of Smotrich," tweeted Labor MK Gilad Kariv, who is the first Reform rabbi elected to the Knesset. 

"The man flew to the UK in order to deepen the divide between the different denominations in Judaism," he said.

The Zionist Federation of Great Britain and Ireland, an umbrella organization for the Zionist movement in the UK, joined the Board of Deputies in condemning Smotrich, saying his "far-right politics of hatred and division... have no place in our country nor in our community," including targeting the "LGBTQ+ community, Reform Jews or Arab Israelis."

"Bezalel loves all the Jews of the world, but doesn't want them to have a place to pray at the Western Wall," tweeted the left-wing group Darkenu. "It is time to implement the Kotel deal to allow everyone to pray at this holy spot. We are all part of the same nation and the Kotel belongs to us all equally."

In November, when Lapid set January as the deadline for the implementation of the deal, Smotrich warned that it is too harmful to Israel's Jewish identity. 

He also accused Kahana of being a Liberman "puppet, sent to implement the Kotel [deal]." 

"Smotrich has nothing to do in the UK," tweeted Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai. "The community there has already given its opinion. Racism has no place anywhere. Go home." 

Gil Hoffman contributed to this report. 



