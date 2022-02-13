The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Jerusalem, as seen through the eyes of the Inbal hotel - review

By LIORA SANDLER
Published: FEBRUARY 13, 2022 12:06
THE SOUP is superb at the Inbal’s Winter Soup Festival. (photo credit: LIORA SANDLER)
THE SOUP is superb at the Inbal’s Winter Soup Festival.
(photo credit: LIORA SANDLER)

Stepping from the cold and snowy Jerusalem into a beautiful and warm lobby in the Inbal Jerusalem Hotel was just the beginning of my short, fun and pampering 24-hour winter getaway.

As my bags were taken to a suite by Omer the bellboy, I was introduced to the kind and welcoming Maya Riback, who is in charge of guest relations and gave me a tour of the hotel. She shared the Inbal’s history and its recent improvements. As Maya told me, the hotel was built just like Jerusalem: Layers upon layers of renovations and upgrades, the last one done a year and half ago when a new selection of suites were added to the hotel.

As I entered my suite, my eyes were automatically drawn to the snowy balcony and beautiful view of Jerusalem. The view of the room, and the unique and colorful artwork were as impressive and eye-catching. Maya explained the owner of the Inbal, Jack Sasson, who lives in the United States, is a big supporter of Ethiopian immigrants in Israel.

As written in the booklet placed in the room, “The artwork was purchased by the hotel through a social and business venture called Embroidery Dream.” The art collection focuses on different biblical and Jewish events and features beautiful embroidered art pieces made by Ethiopian immigrant artists for each hotel room and suite.

My suite included a living area with a TV, free WIFI, espresso machine, mini-fridge and a complimentary platter of Turkish delights. The beautiful bathroom had a large shower, with pampering robes, slippers and AHAVA products. And you can’t forget the big, comfortable, just-waiting-for-someone-to-full-on-body-jump, luxurious bed.

BEAUTIFUL EMBROIDERY by Ethiopian immigrants hangs on the hotel walls. (credit: LIORA SANDLER) BEAUTIFUL EMBROIDERY by Ethiopian immigrants hangs on the hotel walls. (credit: LIORA SANDLER)

As soon as I took my hotel selfies that were sent to a few family members and friends, I got ready and joined the Winter Soup Festival that is taking place at the Inbal until the end of this month. The festival offers an all-you-can-eat buffet of a rich variety of winter soups, served with toppings, and fresh delicious breads and dips. Guests of the hotel and non-hotel guests are invited. Places are according to availability upon arrival and the meal costs NIS 72 per person.

In the morning, after a refreshing and relaxing night’s sleep, I was pampered with the aptly named massage “Deep and Refreshing,” by a sweet therapist named Devora. The Inbal Spa only uses natural oils and eco-friendly products, including the AHAVA products found in the guests’ rooms.

I continued my morning with a powerful and energizing workout at the state-of-the-art Fitness Center, which is open 24/7 for hotel guests. This was followed by a delicious and indulgent breakfast at the Inbal’s breakfast buffet and a relaxing dip in the swimming pool, which has a heated pool bubble cover throughout the winter.

The cherry on top was a stop in the business lounge to end my visit with a hot drink and some delicious goodies, before packing and checking out.

As Israel and the world cope with the harsh pandemic, this short winter getaway was a good reminder to myself that sometimes it’s okay and even recommended to take a break, pamper oneself and take some time to enjoy the beauty of Jerusalem, good food and a wonderful bed.

I went back to my job as a social worker feeling energized, restful and ready to make a difference. As my favorite quote says, “Be the change you want to see in the world!”

For more information, visit www.inbalhotel.com or call (02) 675-6666.

The writer was a guest of the Inbal Jerusalem Hotel.



