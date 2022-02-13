The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Why is Mossad fighting Turkey for credit at thwarting terror against Jews? - analysis

Turkey and Israel are both claiming credit for thwarting 12 acts of terror against Jews in Turkey.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: FEBRUARY 13, 2022 17:53

Updated: FEBRUARY 13, 2022 18:07
A Turkish flag flutters atop the Turkish embassy as an Israeli flag is seen nearby, in Tel Aviv, Israel June 26, 2016 (photo credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)
A Turkish flag flutters atop the Turkish embassy as an Israeli flag is seen nearby, in Tel Aviv, Israel June 26, 2016
(photo credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)

At the end of last week, Turkey publicly took credit for thwarting an Iranian terrorist operation against Israeli businessman Yair Geller while he was in the country.

By Saturday night, Channel 12 was reporting that the Mossad was taking credit for having leaked to Turkey information to thwart 12 plots against Israelis in the last two years.

Why did Israel and the Mossad rush to take credit for these issues when Ankara seemed to want to take credit?

What bizarre three-dimensional mind games are going on between the sides?

None of this happens in a vacuum.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a news conference in Istanbul, Turkey October 16, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER) Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a news conference in Istanbul, Turkey October 16, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER)

If up until approximately the 2009 Gaza war and the 2010 Mavi Marmara flotilla incident, Turkey and Israel had forged deep defense, economic and cultural ties over decades, since then there has been mostly enmity.

For significant time periods, Turkey has also played host to Hamas and Iranian masterminds, terrorist financiers and agents who were not even welcome in a number of moderate Arab states.

Along those lines, in October, Turkey claimed to have busted a 15-person Mossad spy ring and started the trial of the defendants last week.

And yet, in November, Turkish President Recep Erdogan signaled a possible change, intervening to free the Israeli Oaknin family in a strange situation in which Israeli bus drivers on vacation had been arrested (obviously wrongly) for spying.

This release (though, of course, they should never have been arrested) and other processes led to President Isaac Herzog’s upcoming visit to Turkey set for next month.

Israeli government officials are currently on edge about Turkey.

No one wants to rock the boat.

Although they do not see Erdogan as a reliable partner, they would much rather have him be at least neutral and possibly with some positive engagement, than as an enemy.

Turkey is viewed as one of the few countries in the region besides Iran that can keep up with or challenge Israel on a range of playing fields.

So one would think that the last thing the Mossad and Israel would do would be to upset Ankara by upstaging them after they took credit for helping Israel against the Islamic Republic.

Of course, it is always possible that the leaked Mossad help to Turkey was not part of a coherent strategy and just someone going rogue to take some personal credit.

More likely, it was decided at the highest levels to take credit.

Without getting into whether Israel’s gamble on Turkey will pay off, assuming Jerusalem has such a goal, how did the Mossad leak advance that goal?

In the Byzantine and counter-intuitive world of intelligence, the thinking could have been that Erdogan was trying to enter negotiations with Israel with some kind of advantage, and that removing that advantage would not undermine the process.

If Israel believes that Turkey is truly committed to some kind of better relations, or that such relations can only be achieved from a position of strength, then even though Israel is walking on eggshells with Ankara in other areas, the Mossad might be the place to still stand tall.

In fact, the Mossad’s assistance of Turkey may have been part of the real starting point in Erdogan reconsidering his anti-Israel position (along with Jerusalem’s current strong position with Washington, moderate Arab Sunnis and solid relations with Russia and China).

In July 2019, the Mossad leaked to Channel 12 that it had prevented 50 terrorist plots by ISIS and Iran over the last three years.

Note that Turkey emphasized Iran last week while the Mossad emphasized ISIS.

The Mossad’s message to Turkey is a reminder: Yes you might help us with Iran to save Israeli when we top you off, but without us you could have major terror attacks against ‘regular’ Turkish citizens by ISIS.

As the sides near a jump in engagement next month, Jerusalem is making it clear to Erdogan that whatever the Jewish state has to gain by smoothing over some of the disagreements, Ankara has even more to gain – and in the areas that matter most.



Tags Mossad Terrorism Turkey
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Pantyhose found to be effective facemask hack for better protection - study

Commercial Images iStock.
2

Omicron BA.2 variant to become dominant worldwide - WHO regional director

People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed words "OMICRON SARS-COV-2" in this illustration taken, December 11, 2021
3

Major study finds how the highest quality antibodies against COVID-19 are created

A model of the protein (the blue ribbon) and the DNA (the spheres) is binds
4

How did Leonardo Da Vinci draw the vagina?

Uomo Vitruviano Vitruvian Man 1492 Leonardo Da Vinci.
5

'Jeopardy!' winner not surprised at antisemitic response to her success

Alex Trebek poses on set at Sony Pictures in Culver City, Calif., for the premier of the 28th season of "Jeopardy," Sept. 20, 2011.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by