El Al to assist in evacuation of US citizens from Ukraine

El Al announced on Monday that they will be assisting in the evacuation of US citizens from Ukraine.

Additional aircrafts will be flying to Ukraine to pick up US citizens so that they can then fly to the US through Tel Aviv. This announcement comes as Americans find it difficult to find flights home as American airlines have already lowered their activity due to rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

"As the national airline of the State of Israel and the main carrier between Israel and the US, we understood the necessity to assist American citizens in returning to the US from Ukraine, via Tel Aviv,” said El Al CEO Avigal Soreq.

El Al has set up a direct line for Americans in Ukraine to book tickets to the US via Tel Aviv.

El Al is one of the only airlines that is still operating regularly scheduled flights to and from Ukraine.

el al plane (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

After the US announced over the weekend that they believe Russia will invade Ukraine on Wednesday countries, the US and Israel included, warned their citizens to leave Ukraine as soon as possible.