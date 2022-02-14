The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
El Al to assist in evacuation of US citizens from Ukraine

El Al will operate flights from Ukraine to the US via Tel Aviv.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 14, 2022 20:07

Updated: FEBRUARY 14, 2022 20:18
El Al plane (photo credit: ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS)
El Al plane
(photo credit: ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS)

El Al announced on Monday that they will be assisting in the evacuation of US citizens from Ukraine.

Additional aircrafts will be flying to Ukraine to pick up US citizens so that they can then fly to the US through Tel Aviv. This announcement comes as Americans find it difficult to find flights home as American airlines have already lowered their activity due to rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

"As the national airline of the State of Israel and the main carrier between Israel and the US, we understood the necessity to assist American citizens in returning to the US from  Ukraine, via Tel Aviv,” said El Al CEO Avigal Soreq.

El Al has set up a direct line for Americans in Ukraine to book tickets to the US via Tel Aviv.

El Al is one of the only airlines that is still operating regularly scheduled flights to and from Ukraine.

el al plane (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)el al plane (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

After the US announced over the weekend that they believe Russia will invade Ukraine on Wednesday countries, the US and Israel included, warned their citizens to leave Ukraine as soon as possible.



