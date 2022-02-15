Israel defense companies showcase products at Singapore Airshow

Over a dozen Israeli companies will showcase their products at the upcoming Singapore Airshow, despite the two countries keeping their defense ties lowkey.

The biannual Singapore Airshow, which opens Tuesday at Changi Exhibition Center, is expecting some 13,000 trade visitors and some 600 companies from 39 countries.

Israeli defense companies such as Elbit Systems, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and ten other Israeli companies will exhibit at the three-day-long airshow that is considered to be Asia’s largest aviation event.

The two countries officially established diplomatic relations in 1969, but have defense ties dating back to 1965 when Israeli military advisers assisted Singapore’s military in a covert manner after its declaration of independence.

Singapore is also Israel’s second-largest importer in Asia, with much of the exports believed to be arms and other weaponry.

El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures (credit: ELBIT)

This is not the first time that Israel has displayed their products in Singapore, but it comes several months after Defense Minister Benny Gantz made a five-day trip to the country that was barred from publication.

Though Gantz’s visit to Singapore, which included security-related meetings, was set to be okayed for publication after his return, his office later barred its publication indefinitely. It was nevertheless later leaked by several media outlets in Israel.

Other senior defense officials have also conducted high-level visits to Singapore, all of them kept out of the public eye and out of the media’s watch.

But the Singapore Airshow is highly publicized and the defense companies involved have for years sold their wares to the Southeast Asian nation.

At this year's exhibition, which is expected to see half the amount of participants and will not be open to the public due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Israeli companies will display advanced technologies such as drones, surface-to-surface missiles, missile defense systems, naval electronic warfare systems and more.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems will be displaying several air defense systems, including the SPYDER quick reaction, lower-tier air defense system.

The mobile system incorporates Rafael’s advanced Python-5 and I-Derby missiles to provide short, medium, and long-range protection against a range of threats including attack aircraft, cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, stand-off weapons and more.

The system uses an electro-optical observation payload and wireless data link communication and can engage multiple threats simultaneously up to 80 kilometers away in all weather conditions. It provides effective protection for maneuvering forces and strategic assets.

Rafael will also have its famed Iron Dome missile defense system on display as well as the David’s Sling air defense system, Drone Dome counter unmanned aerial systems, SPICE family of stand-off, autonomous, air-to-surface munitions and others.

Elbit Systems will be displaying its latest Skylark 3 Hybrid medium-sized tactical unmanned aerial system. The UAS has a 4.7-meter wingspan, a maximum takeoff weight of 50 kilograms, a ceiling of 12,000 feet, and a range of 120 km.

The UAS, which can be used for covert operations, has a hybrid propulsion system with both an electric and an internal combustion engine allowing it to fly rapidly to its target area before switching to its quiet electric engine.

With a hybrid propulsion system, the UAS is able to stay in the air for 18 hours, compared to five hours for the Skylark 3 making it more effective for operators.

Unlike the Skylark 3, the hybrid version is versatile and robust able to integrate a range of payloads including ELINT, COMINT, laser designators and a high-resolution electo-optical payload on the same platform. Its launcher can be mounted on vehicles or vessels and is operated by a crew of two.

Due to it being the same platform as the original Skylark 3, customers can quickly operate it with similar training and maintenance.

IAI meanwhile will showcase for the first time its Blue Spear 5G surface-to-surface missile that was co-developed with Singapore’s ST Engineering. The missile weighs 760 kg, is 4.3 meters long and possesses a 150kg high explosive munition warhead that uses active radar-homing for target acquisition through INS-based navigation.

The missile has a 290km range at subsonic speeds and features sea-skimming capabilities. It can target both stationary and mobile maritime targets and can be launched from a range of land-based platforms.

The missile has a 290km range at subsonic speeds and features sea-skimming capabilities that make it difficult for radars to detect and intercept. The missile, which can be launched with a fire-and-forget mode or fire and update version, does not fly in a straight line toward its target making it difficult for a radar or optical system of an interceptor to detect and hit.

It can target both stationary and mobile maritime targets and can be launched from a range of land or maritime platforms.

Estonia has already purchased the missile and is expected to use it for coastal defense against hostile ships.

IAI will also display its BARAK air and missile defense system, the MF-Star multifunction radar, Mini Harpy loitering munition, N-STAR naval electronic warfare system, ground robotic vehicles and more.