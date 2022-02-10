Elbit's Hermes Starliner UAS certified to fly in civilian airspace

Israel's Transport Ministry has approved the first certification for unmanned aerial systems (UASs) to operate in civilian airspace.

The certification was issued by Israel’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for the Hermes Starliner UASs developed and manufactured by Elbit Systems. Its receipt completes the UAS’s compliance with NATO standardization for approving it to fly in civilian airspace.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

International aviation regulation prohibits uncertified aircraft from flying in civilian airspace due to safety reasons, but with the certification, the Hermes Starliner will no longer be restricted to unsegregated airspace.

"I am proud that Israel has become the first country which allows UAVs to operate for the benefit of agriculture, environment, fight against crime, the people, and the economy," said Israeli Transport and Road Safety Minister, MK (Labor) Merav Michaeli.

The approval to fly in any civilian airspace, including in populated areas, allows governments and organizations to use the UAS in various missions such as border security, anti-terror operations, securing mass public events, maritime search and rescue, agricultural work, environmental inspection missions, and more.

Hermes 900 Unmanned Aircraft Systems (credit: ELBIT)

The Hermes Starliner has a wingspan of 17 meters, weighs 1.6 tons and can carry an additional 450kg of electro-optical, thermal, radar and other payloads. It is capable of up to 36 hours of continuous flight at an altitude of up to 25,000 ft.

While the UAS was used extensively during the 2015 World Cup in Brazil, the rest of the airspace where it was operating had to be cleared of traffic.

In order to meet certification standards, Elbit Systems said that it had to install a host of civil aviation technological capabilities on the Hermes Starliner UAS, that it didn’t need before on the Hermes 900 UAS.

Those technologies included a terrain avoidance warning system; automatic take-off and landing in harsh visibility; redundant avionics, sensors and satellite data links; as well as adverse weather capabilities and direct lightning strike sustainment.

The design and manufacturing of the UAS was supervised by CAAI also led a “rigorous” six-year certification process that included extensive ground and test flights that were carried out in compliance with air navigation rules, airworthiness basis and aviation standards regulated by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

“We are proud to issue the Type Certificate to the Hermes Starliner UAS, approving it to fly in civilian airspace as any other civil aircraft. As far as CAAI is aware, this is a world first,” said the head of CAAI Joel Feldschuh.

“CAAI is an active partner in the ICAO effort to update international regulations to accommodate Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems in civil airspace, and this Type Certificate granted to the Hermes Starliner UAS aligns with this international activity. This Type Certificate is the result of a fundamental process that we led for six years that included thousands of man-hours, dozens of audits, laboratory tests, ground tests, intensive flight tests, and thousands of documents”, he added.

“We are very pleased to have achieved this international breakthrough, solidifying our leadership in the UAS market. The capability to integrate UAS in civilian airspace now enables governments as well as international and commercial organizations to leverage the unique capabilities of a sophisticated UAS in their pursuit of significantly improved security and environmental protection,” said Yoram Shmuely, General Manager of Elbit Systems Aerospace.

Israel is considered a leading exporter of drones, with defense companies selling UASs to countries including Canada, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, India, Mexico, Switzerland, and others.

Canada and Switzerland already use Elbit’s Hermes Starliner for various missions including intelligence and reconnaissance, supporting martime environmental protection missions in the Arctic as well as forest fire monitoring missions. Dozens of other countries fly variants of the Hermes 900.