The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

Elbit's Hermes Starliner UAS certified to fly in civilian airspace

International aviation regulation prohibits uncertified aircraft from flying in civilian airspace, but with the certification, the Hermes Starliner will no longer be restricted.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: FEBRUARY 10, 2022 09:19
Elbit's Hermes Starliner UAS (photo credit: ELBIT SYSTEMS)
Elbit's Hermes Starliner UAS
(photo credit: ELBIT SYSTEMS)

Israel's Transport Ministry has approved the first certification for unmanned aerial systems (UASs) to operate in civilian airspace.

The certification was issued by Israel’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for the Hermes Starliner UASs developed and manufactured by Elbit Systems. Its receipt completes the UAS’s compliance with NATO standardization for approving it to fly in civilian airspace.

International aviation regulation prohibits uncertified aircraft from flying in civilian airspace due to safety reasons, but with the certification, the Hermes Starliner will no longer be restricted to unsegregated airspace.

"I am proud that Israel has become the first country which allows UAVs to operate for the benefit of agriculture, environment, fight against crime, the people, and the economy," said Israeli Transport and Road Safety Minister, MK (Labor) Merav Michaeli.

The approval to fly in any civilian airspace, including in populated areas, allows governments and organizations to use the UAS in various missions such as border security, anti-terror operations, securing mass public events, maritime search and rescue, agricultural work, environmental inspection missions, and more.

Hermes 900 Unmanned Aircraft Systems (credit: ELBIT)Hermes 900 Unmanned Aircraft Systems (credit: ELBIT)

The Hermes Starliner has a wingspan of 17 meters, weighs 1.6 tons and can carry an additional 450kg of electro-optical, thermal, radar and other payloads. It is capable of up to 36 hours of continuous flight at an altitude of up to 25,000 ft.

While the UAS was used extensively during the 2015 World Cup in Brazil, the rest of the airspace where it was operating had to be cleared of traffic.

In order to meet certification standards, Elbit Systems said that it had to install a host of civil aviation technological capabilities on the Hermes Starliner UAS, that it didn’t need before on the Hermes 900 UAS.

Those technologies included a terrain avoidance warning system; automatic take-off and landing in harsh visibility; redundant avionics, sensors and satellite data links; as well as adverse weather capabilities and direct lightning strike sustainment. 

The design and manufacturing of the UAS was supervised by CAAI also led a “rigorous” six-year certification process that included extensive ground and test flights that were carried out in compliance with air navigation rules, airworthiness basis and aviation standards regulated by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

“We are proud to issue the Type Certificate to the Hermes Starliner UAS, approving it to fly in civilian airspace as any other civil aircraft. As far as CAAI is aware, this is a world first,” said the head of CAAI Joel Feldschuh. 

“CAAI is an active partner in the ICAO effort to update international regulations to accommodate Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems in civil airspace, and this Type Certificate granted to the Hermes Starliner UAS aligns with this international activity. This Type Certificate is the result of a fundamental process that we led for six years that included thousands of man-hours, dozens of audits, laboratory tests, ground tests, intensive flight tests, and thousands of documents”, he added. 

“We are very pleased to have achieved this international breakthrough, solidifying our leadership in the UAS market. The capability to integrate UAS in civilian airspace now enables governments as well as international and commercial organizations to leverage the unique capabilities of a sophisticated UAS in their pursuit of significantly improved security and environmental protection,” said Yoram Shmuely, General Manager of Elbit Systems Aerospace.

Israel is considered a leading exporter of drones, with defense companies selling UASs to countries including Canada, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, India, Mexico, Switzerland, and others.

Canada and Switzerland already use Elbit’s Hermes Starliner for various missions including intelligence and reconnaissance, supporting martime environmental protection missions in the Arctic as well as forest fire monitoring missions. Dozens of other countries fly variants of the Hermes 900.



Tags Ministry of transport elbit drone elbit systems Airspace
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by