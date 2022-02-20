Israel's Herzog to visit Greece this week, Cyprus next week

Although much publicity has been given to the projected visit to Turkey next month by President Isaac Herzog, which is widely perceived as a diplomatic ice-breaker, Herzog will first visit Greece and Cyprus, beginning as early as this week.

Herzog is scheduled to pay a state visit to Greece on Thursday where he will have an intensive day of meetings with President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, followed by a working meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, whom Herzog hosted during the latter's visit to Israel last December, after which Herzog will return to the Presidential Palace for a state luncheon in his honor.

During the afternoon he will meet with Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis, President of the Hellenic Parliament Constantinos Tassoulas and parliamentary opposition chairman Alexis Tsipras. In the evening before flying back to Israel, he will meet with representatives of the Greek Jewish community.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Next week, on March 2, Herzog will pay a somewhat briefer state visit to Cyprus at the invitation of President Nicos Anastasiades.

Since taking up his position in July of last year, Herzog has spoken to numerous world leaders including the presidents of Greece and Cyprus.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Cyprus's president Nicos Anastasiades on December 7, 2021. (credit: GPO)

In relation to his immediate forthcoming visits, Herzog said that Israel, Greece and Cyprus represent an alliance of stability in the Mediterranean. He views these visits as a reflection of the deep friendship between the three nations and their strategic partnership which will be reiterated in the talks that he has with the leaders of the two countries.

In addition to discussing joint regional strategies, Herzog will discuss their common struggle against the climate change crisis in the Mediterranean, a subject that he has made a personal priority, by forming a presidential forum on climate change.