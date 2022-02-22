Police commits violence at soccer game

Difficult testimonies and videos of harsh police violence towards Hapoel Tel Aviv soccer fans surfaced on Tuesday, following the Red's away game on Monday against Maccabi Haifa.

Videos showed dozens of police officers entering the Hapoel Tel Aviv grandstand and using excessive violence to rebuff fans after they had began to uproot their seats and throw them and other items at Haifa's fans. Police officers also pushed and beat fans outside of the stadium, eyewitnesses said.



לא שימוש ברוגלות ולא שחיתות. הבעיה מספר 1 של המשטרה הייתה ונותרה אלימות שוטרים. אתמול זה היה הפועל, שלשום מכבי, לפני זה בית"ר.

רוצים להחזיר את האמון בכם? תתחילו בלהפסיק להרביץ לאוהדי כדורגל. אנשים לא אמורים לפחד להגיע למגרשים בגלל המשטרה https://t.co/VprNIIlpdY — Josh Breiner (@JoshBreiner) February 22, 2022

In one case a police officer allegedly pinned a 17-year-old boy to the ground by pressing his knee into the boy's neck while seven others kicked him repeatedly. The boy told Walla! Sport that as police pushed fans out of the stadium he noticed a father with his three children being shoved and warned a police officer.

Then, "Within seconds I was on the ground, surrounded by some 20 police officers who were blocking people from filming the incident," he said. Within [the circle there were] another 7-8 [police officers], who only cared about who could kick me hardest in the head."

"The Hapoel Tel Aviv soccer club strongly condemns the police violence directed at its fans at Sami Ofer Stadium yesterday, which shocked us," the club said on Tuesday."We call on the Public Security Minister, Sports Minister, league directorates and the Soccer Association to act against the police officers who vigorously beat soccer fans without distinction or mercy - in a grandstand, they were supposed to enter in the first place. This is not the first time that the Israel Police acted with extreme violence towards soccer fans in general and Hapoel Tel Aviv fans in particular.

MACCABI HAIFA forward Dean David celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal in the Greens’ 3-2 comeback victory over Maccabi Tel Aviv on Monday night. (credit: MAOR ELKASLASI)

"It seems that someone from the police 'prepared the officers in advance and their whole conduct towards the fans, from the very beginning, was disgraceful to say the least. The club will turn to the Police Investigations Department and all the relevant bodies in order to prosecute those who call themselves law enforcement but yesterday broke the law over and over again while horrifying the fans, women, men adults, teens and children alike," the club said.

The Israel Police responded:

"During yesterday's match at Sami Ofer, dozens of fans began to uproot seats and throw them towards the field and at the opposing team's fans. The officers were forced to arrest the suspects while at the same time more fans continues the acts of vandalism, harming the opposing team's fans, staff members and police officers at the site. Notably, two suspects were arrested for throwing objects and attacking police officers. They were interrogated and released on certain conditions such as expulsion from soccer stadiums. We condemn violence and bullying of any sort on soccer fields and near them, and specifically violence towards police forces. We will continue to act against anyone who disturbs public order and try to harm police officers, at sports events or in any other place."

Israel Police Commissioner Insp.-Gen.Kobi Shabtai announced on Tuesday afternoon that he had designated head of operations Asst.-Ch. Sigal Bar Tzvi to investigate the incident and other incidents of violence at soccer games in recent weeks.