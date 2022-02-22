The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Police commits violence at soccer game

Hapoel Tel Aviv fans uprooted their seats and throw them and other items at Haifa's fans.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: FEBRUARY 22, 2022 17:19
HAPOEL TEL AVIV players celebrates on the pitch after their 2-0 victory over host Beitar Jerusalem (inset) in Premier League action on Monday night at Teddy Stadium. (photo credit: DANNY MARON)
HAPOEL TEL AVIV players celebrates on the pitch after their 2-0 victory over host Beitar Jerusalem (inset) in Premier League action on Monday night at Teddy Stadium.
(photo credit: DANNY MARON)

Difficult testimonies and videos of harsh police violence towards Hapoel Tel Aviv soccer fans surfaced on Tuesday, following the Red's away game on Monday against Maccabi Haifa.

Videos showed dozens of police officers entering the Hapoel Tel Aviv grandstand and using excessive violence to rebuff fans after they had began to uproot their seats and throw them and other items at Haifa's fans. Police officers also pushed and beat fans outside of the stadium, eyewitnesses said.

In one case a police officer allegedly pinned a 17-year-old boy to the ground by pressing his knee into the boy's neck while seven others kicked him repeatedly. The boy told Walla! Sport that as police pushed fans out of the stadium he noticed a father with his three children being shoved and warned a police officer.

Then, "Within seconds I was on the ground, surrounded by some 20 police officers who were blocking people from filming the incident," he said. Within [the circle there were] another 7-8 [police officers], who only cared about who could kick me hardest in the head."

"The Hapoel Tel Aviv soccer club strongly condemns the police violence directed at its fans at Sami Ofer Stadium yesterday, which shocked us," the club said on Tuesday."We call on the Public Security Minister, Sports Minister, league directorates and the Soccer Association to act against the police officers who vigorously beat soccer fans without distinction or mercy - in a grandstand, they were supposed to enter in the first place. This is not the first time that the Israel Police acted with extreme violence towards soccer fans in general and Hapoel Tel Aviv fans in particular.

MACCABI HAIFA forward Dean David celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal in the Greens’ 3-2 comeback victory over Maccabi Tel Aviv on Monday night. (credit: MAOR ELKASLASI) MACCABI HAIFA forward Dean David celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal in the Greens’ 3-2 comeback victory over Maccabi Tel Aviv on Monday night. (credit: MAOR ELKASLASI)

"It seems that someone from the police 'prepared the officers in advance and their whole conduct towards the fans, from the very beginning, was disgraceful to say the least. The club will turn to the Police Investigations Department and all the relevant bodies in order to prosecute those who call themselves law enforcement but yesterday broke the law over and over again while horrifying the fans, women, men adults, teens and children alike," the club said.

The Israel Police responded:

"During yesterday's match at Sami Ofer, dozens of fans began to uproot seats and throw them towards the field and at the opposing team's fans. The officers were forced to arrest the suspects while at the same time more fans continues the acts of vandalism, harming the opposing team's fans, staff members and police officers at the site. Notably, two suspects were arrested for throwing objects and attacking police officers. They were interrogated and released on certain conditions such as expulsion from soccer stadiums. We condemn violence and bullying of any sort on soccer fields and near them, and specifically violence towards police forces. We will continue to act against anyone who disturbs public order and try to harm police officers, at sports events or in any other place."

Israel Police Commissioner Insp.-Gen.Kobi Shabtai announced on Tuesday afternoon that he had designated head of operations Asst.-Ch. Sigal Bar Tzvi to investigate the incident and other incidents of violence at soccer games in recent weeks.



Tags hapoel tel aviv police violence maccabi haifa news
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine crisis: Putin sends Russian tanks, hardware into Donetsk - report

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
2

Russia closes airspace over Sea of Azov

A Ukrainian navy sailor uses equipment on board an armoured gunboat during a short voyage near a base of the Ukrainian Naval Forces in the Azov Sea port of Berdyansk, Ukraine January 12, 2022
3

New study finds Ivermectin ineffective in treating COVID-19

Ivermectine
4

New research points to possible reason for long COVID

Test tube with Coronavirus label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020.
5

Russian media reporting 'thwarted terror attack' in Donbas

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by