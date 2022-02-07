The list of people police allegedly targeted with the Israeli NSO Group's Pegasus spyware grew much larger on Monday, with a Calcalist report claiming that a slew of politicians, ministry officials, businessmen, protest leaders, mayors and journalists had the technology placed onto their phones.

The Pegasus spyware is capable of remotely extracting information from targets' cell phones covertly, including texts, browser history, call history and screenshots, among other information.

The new report by Calcalist claims that the police's special operations cyber unit in SIGINT has used Pegasus for years against civilians without obtaining court approval and against the law. The technology was used for intelligence gathering and not for gathering evidence.

According to the report, police analysts rummaged through data obtained from the phones and listened in as well. The information was then passed on without the source of the information being mentioned, usually being explained away as a "one-time source" or "incidental information."

Last week, Israel Police announced that it had found new pieces of evidence which "change the state of affairs" regarding the investigation into allegations that police had used wiretapping software without court approval, with a Walla report stating that while evidence had been found of possibly unapproved wiretapping, the software used was not Pegasus.

Israel Police Chief Kobi Shabtai and head of Jerusalem police district Doron Turgeman meet with press near the Damascus gate, following the recent days of clashes between jewish right-wing extremists and Palestinians, April 24, 2021 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit's office announced on Tuesday that he had appointed a team to investigate the wiretapping allegations, to be headed by Deputy Attorney-General Amit Marari. The team will submit its findings by July 1. The statement by Mandelblit's office noted that additional findings had been revealed by the Police.

"If these things are right then we are talking about an earthquake, acts that fit dark regimes from the previous century that we must not be like," said Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked in response to the report on Monday. "Mass intrusion into the privacy of many people is lawlessness that must be stopped today. An external commission of inquiry is required, not for these purposes did the police buy these software. The Knesset and the entire public deserve answers, today."

Chairman of the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee MK Gilad Kariv also called for the formation of a state commission of inquiry into the case. "It is not possible to be satisfied with the internal investigation team of the Justice Ministry, in part because the supervision of police action must also be examined."

"The appointment of a retired judge to head the commission of inquiry will, by law, allow the committee to be given the powers of a state commission of inquiry - this is the necessary step at this time," added Kariv.

Otzma Yehudit head Itamar Ben-Gvir also called for the establishment of a state commission of inquiry, saying that those responsible must stand trial and that "this is a very serious incident and it does not matter if the tracking was carried out against left, right or social activists. Civil rights are civil rights and we need to protect them."

Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi also responded to the report tweeting "now the split is clear: the police wiretap the Jews, the Shin Bet wiretaps the Arabs."

Calcalist had reported a few weeks ago that police had used the software against anti-Netanyahu protest leaders, people who opposed the LGBTQ+ pride parade and mayors.

The new report published on Monday adds to the list, including the following groups and people who were allegedly targeted by police:

- Avner Netanyahu, son of opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu

- Rami Levy, founder of the Israeli supermarket chain by the same name

- Former director-generals of the Finance Ministrty Keren Turner Eyal and Shai Babad

- Former director-general of the Justice Ministry Emi Palmor

- The "Disabled Become Panthers" protest leaders

- Ethiopian anti-police brutality protest leaders

- Yair Katz, chairman of the workers' union at Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

- Aviram Elad, CEO of Channel 13 news

- Elan Yeshua, former CEO of Walla

- Stella Handler, former CEO of Bezeq

- Avi Berger, former director-general of the Communications Ministry

- Dudu Mizrahi, CEO of Bezeq

- Iris Elovitch, wife of Shaul who owned Bezeq in the past

- Shlomo Filber, former director-general of the Communications Ministry

- Yoram Shimon, head of the Mivaseret Tzion council

- Miriam Feirberg, mayor of Netanya

- Ya'acov Peretz, mayor of Kiryat Ata

- Moti Sason, mayor of Holon