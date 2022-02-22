Blazing fire demolishes Israel Innovation Fund Headquarters

The Israel Innovation Fund (TIIF) headquarters was burned to the ground late Sunday night when a blaze broke out in the Tel Aviv building.

TIIF CEO and Founder Adam Scott Bellos, who started the nonprofit to promote Israeli and Jewish culture, and his dog Momo reportedly barely made it out alive as flames consumed the nearly 100-year-old building in Tel Aviv's Neeve Tzedek neighborhood, a building that was recently converted from a historical Yemenite synagogue to the two-story office and residence of Bellos.

The fire reportedly began at 02:30 AM when Bellos was woken up by the sounds of popping noises and the smell of smoke. When the executive came downstairs to the office from the residential area of the building, he discovered the electric box had gone up in flames and a fire was now spreading to every other area of the property.

Every single item on the property was completely destroyed along with all of Bellos's personal belongings, family heirlooms including an afghan blanket that was passed down from his late grandmother before her passing, all of The Israel Innovation Fund’s documents, Zionist artwork, many cases of wine that were to be used for TIIF’s Wine on The Vine program, and more is gone in ashes.

According to an investigation by the Israeli Fire Department and Police Department, the fire was caused due to an issue with an old electricity box that was not maintained well over the years and blew up. The investigation is still in process.

On Wednesday, TIIF is set to host a Young Leadership Wine & Cheese event that will feature the best of Live Israeli Music, Art, and Wine. Bellos is on the hunt for another venue to host nearly 100 young professionals.

TIIF has launched a GoFund Me campaign to help rebuild.