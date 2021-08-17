Jerusalem fire finally contained after three days of efforts

After 52 consecutive hours, the fires in the Jerusalem region have finally been contained, Fire and Rescue Commissioner Lt.-Gen. Dedi Simchi announced Tuesday evening.

All evacuated residents have been permitted to return to their homes, except for those in a number of houses in Ramat Raziel and Givat Ye’arim who suffered ongoing flames throughout the fire, along with the psychiatric hospital Eitanim on Har Eitan.

Day three of the largest Jerusalem fire in years has left devastation in its wake.

Fire extinguishing efforts over Jerusalem, August 17, 2021

“It will take decades to restore all that was lost,” said Jerusalem District Fire Commander Nissim Twitto on Tuesday afternoon.

Some 150 Fire and Rescue teams have been working side by side with representatives from the Israel Air Force, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund, Home Front Command, Israel Nature and Parks Authority, and Palestinian Authority firefighting teams from Jericho and Ramallah. More than 1,500 firefighters took part in the operation.

Over 6,000 acres have been charred by the fire in the mountains of Jerusalem, and flames are still burning in the main points of Har Eitan, home to the Eitanim psychiatric hospital, and in Givat Ye’arim and Kesalon.

At 6 p.m. on Tuesday, a Samson (Hercules) IAF aircraft took part in a first-of-its-kind experiment to drop fire-extinguishing material over the flames. While regular firefighting aircrafts can spray approximately 3,000 liters at a time, the Samson can carry up to six times that amount.

IAF Samson (Hercules) aircraft spraying fire extinguishing material over Jerusalem, August 17, 2021 (IDF Spokesperson Unit)

The Palestinian Authority sent four fire engines and 20 firefighters to aid Israel in the ongoing efforts to extinguish the wildfire raging near Jerusalem on Tuesday.

“I thank Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas for the initiative to send firefighter forces to aid Israel today. Solidarity and saving lives are a mutual interest for us all,” tweeted Defense Minister Benny Gantz in Hebrew and Arabic.



אני מבקש להודות ליו"ר הרשות הפלסטינית מחמוד עבאס, על היוזמה לשליחת כוחות כיבוי שהגיעו לסייע לישראל היום. הערבות ההדדית והצלת חיי אדם הם אינטרס משותף של כולנו. pic.twitter.com/pfNGxrTdnz August 17, 2021

Firefighters feared the afternoon hours, worried that strong winds would expand the flames.

“Our forces were on high alert and ready,” said Twitto.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett flew over the points of fire on his way to the Gaza border on Tuesday, and expressed appreciation for the pilots aiding the efforts.

PM Naftali Bennett flying over Jerusalem during an extensive fire, August 17, 2021 (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

“I thank your devotion and professionalism. You’re doing an outstanding job,” said Bennett. “But it’s not over until it’s over.”

Since Monday, firefighters have also been focusing efforts to ensure that the fire is kept away from Hadassah-University Medical Center, Ein Kerem, with Army Radio reporting that officials are concerned they might be unable to safely evacuate the entire hospital.

The Communications Ministry announced on Tuesday that the fire had caused damage to a cellular service site, affecting Cellcom and Pelephone service and Bezek infrastructure, impacting Internet and telephone service in some locations. A Bezek broadcast site in Eitanim was repaired after it was damaged yesterday.

“The devastation is unimaginable,” said Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg when she visited the situation assessment headquarters on Tuesday. “There is extensive damage to the environment. Entire ecosystems have been completely destroyed. The nature of the Jerusalem mountains [means it] will have a hard time rehabilitating itself.”

Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg at the operations room of the fire in Jerusalem, August 17, 2021 (credit: ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION MINISTRY)

The Environmental Protection Ministry warned Tuesday of high levels of air pollution in Tsuba, Givat Ye’arim, at the Eitanim Medical Center and nearby areas. The ministry recommended that cardio-respiratory patients, the elderly, children and pregnant women avoid being outside unnecessarily and recommended that everyone reduce physical activity outside, close windows and turn on air conditioners.

“The climate changes will make these events happen more often and in a greater capacity,” said Zandberg. “In our new world, climate catastrophes are routine, and we have to prepare accordingly.”

Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.