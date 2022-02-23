The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Petach Tikvah man chokes on falafel, saved by EMTs passing by

When United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Neria Cohen left a Petah Tikvah store, he heard a commotion – along with cries for help – coming from the shop next door, where a man was choking on falafel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 23, 2022 00:16

Updated: FEBRUARY 23, 2022 01:01
Three falafel and salad-filled pitas. (photo credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN)
Three falafel and salad-filled pitas.
(photo credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN)

A man in his 80’s was rescued by Hatzalah EMTs in Petah Tikvah on Tuesday afternoon after choking on falafel and eventually losing consciousness, the Hatzalah announced.

When United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Neria Cohen left a Petah Tikvah store, he heard a commotion – along with cries for help – coming from the shop next door. Neria responded immediately and called United Hatzalah’s dispatch center to request backup. A local paramedic also happened to be in the area and rapidly responded to the situation.

When the medical personnel began the Heimlich Maneuver in order to force out the piece of food that was lodged in the man’s throat, the situation grew graver, as the piece of falafel was not coming out and the man eventually lost consciousness.

Cohen and the paramedic lay the patient flat down on the ground and began chest compressions, as Cohen ran across the street to his car to bring his United Hatzalah medical kit and raced back to help perform the chest compressions.

Additional Hatzalah volunteers arrived at the scene to join the CPR efforts, inserting an IV line and administering fluids to the patient as they continued their rescue efforts. Medical personnel tried using a manual respirator but it wasn’t working efficiently, as the piece of food remained lodged deep into the man’s lungs.

Chaim Ozer street, Petah Tikvah. (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏) Chaim Ozer street, Petah Tikvah. (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

After 20 minutes, the Hatzalah arrived and took charge of the situation, which had grown dire as the man could not breathe and no longer had a pulse.

Paramedics then inserted an Intracanal tube into his trachea to suck air in and thus, they were able to successfully remove the piece of falafel.

After another five minutes, the man’s pulse returned and he was transferred to the Beilinson medical center in Petach Tikvah for further care.

“The man was really lucky that there were two trained medical responders right near him. It’s crazy that both the paramedic and I were so close and just happened to be passing by the very moment he choked. Furthermore, I had my medical kit on hand so the patient didn't go very long without oxygen, which was a real help,” said Cohen. “Without the medical equipment, we can assume that his chances of survival would have been much slimmer, and the outcome could have been much different. Everything happened very quickly, but one thing I can say for sure is that this man was very lucky today.”



Tags petah tikva falafel united hatzalah Hatzalah Jewish food
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine crisis: Putin sends Russian tanks, hardware into Donetsk - report

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
2

Russia closes airspace over Sea of Azov

A Ukrainian navy sailor uses equipment on board an armoured gunboat during a short voyage near a base of the Ukrainian Naval Forces in the Azov Sea port of Berdyansk, Ukraine January 12, 2022
3

New study finds Ivermectin ineffective in treating COVID-19

Ivermectine
4

New research points to possible reason for long COVID

Test tube with Coronavirus label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020.
5

Russian media reporting 'thwarted terror attack' in Donbas

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by