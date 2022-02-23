The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Over 50% of Haredi men speak little to no English - study

Haredi education has been an issue in Israel for some time, with religious schools often eschewing traditional subjects of study, such as foreign languages and STEM subjects.

By BEN ZION GAD
Published: FEBRUARY 23, 2022 01:14
Rivlin at Haredi school in Jerusalem, August 16, 2015 (photo credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM, GPO)
Rivlin at Haredi school in Jerusalem, August 16, 2015
(photo credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM, GPO)

A new Israeli Democracy Institute study found that 53% of male Haredi respondents rated their English ability as poor or nonexistent.

19% of respondents said their English was “so-so,” while 25% said they had a solid understanding of English – with 7% describing English as their “native tongue.”

Haredi education has been an issue in Israel for some time, with religious schools often eschewing traditional subjects of study, such as foreign languages and STEM subjects.

Interestingly, many parents of Haredi children have no interest in English studies for their kids: a total of 69% of Haredi parents said they were “not so interested” (14%) or “not at all interested” (55%) in on-campus English studies, while a total of 57% said they were “not so interested” (10%) or “not at all interested” (47%) in after-school English study programs.

‘AMONG THE some 1.2 million haredim in Israel, there is a large silent majority of 610,000 who are ideologically in between.’ Pictured: Funeral of Rabbi Avraham Erlanger, head of Jerusalem’s Kol Torah Yeshiva, in October. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) ‘AMONG THE some 1.2 million haredim in Israel, there is a large silent majority of 610,000 who are ideologically in between.’ Pictured: Funeral of Rabbi Avraham Erlanger, head of Jerusalem’s Kol Torah Yeshiva, in October. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

In an added twist of irony, Haredi adult males aged 35-44 (46%) speak English at over twice the rate of those aged 18-34 (18%-22%), while a comparatively-staggering 57% of Haredi men aged 45 or older speak English. It appears that the parents of Haredi boys speak English at far higher rates than their children do – a skill Haredim do not seem eager to pass down to their next of kin.

The Israeli Democracy Institute data did show, however, that there is also a certain degree of support for English studies among parents of boys not currently being taught English: 23% are interested in their sons learning English in school, while 36% expressed an interest in after-school English studies in a non-formal educational setting.



