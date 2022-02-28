Israeli-made weapons are heading to Ukraine

As NATO member states announce that they are shipping modern weapons to Ukraine, Israeli-made weapons are also on their way, even as Jerusalem walks a diplomatic tightrope following Russia’s invasion of the European nation.

On Sunday evening, the Netherlands announced that it would send 50 Panzerfaust 3 anti-tank weapon systems with 400 rockets and 200 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles. Amsterdam will also supply 100 sniper rifles and 3000 munitions.

The Army Recognition website said that all the military equipment and weapons will be transported to an Eastern European country by American C-17 transport aircraft, which departed from Eindhoven airbase and once on the ground, will be transported by road to Ukraine.

The Panzerfaust 3 is a man-portable rocket-propelled grenade that can penetrate 900mm of steel armor or 700mm of explosive reactive armor and destroy tanks such as the Soviet T-72 and T-80.

Manufactured by Germany’s Dynamit Nobel Defense, a subsidiary of Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense System, the Panzerfaust 3-IT anti-tank weapon is expected to arrive in Ukraine to replenish and boost the stockpiles of weapons able to destroy Russian armor.

A disposable antitank weapon, the Panzerfaust has an effective combat range of 300 meters against moving targets and up to 600m against static targets.

Operated by a single soldier, it can be used against tanks, armored vehicles, reinforced emplacements and light bunkers. Stationary aircraft can also be struck with it.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a Security Cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, February 28, 2022. (credit: HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/REUTERS)

While Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel’s Defense Ministry had no comment, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Saturday that he had authorized the Netherlands to send Ukraine the military equipment.

Germany did not need to ask for Israel’s approval to transfer the weapons because the plant in Burbach was only acquired by Rafael in 2004 and Berlin had been financing the development of the weapon since it was first introduced in 1973.

In a change of a long-standing policy, the German government said on Saturday that “the Russian invasion of Ukraine marks a turning point. It threatens our entire post-war order. In this situation, it is our duty to do our utmost to support Ukraine in defending itself against Vladimir Putin’s invading army. Germany stands closely by Ukraine’s side.”

Subject to rising criticism, the German government was forced to abandon its longstanding practice of not permitting the transfer of lethal weapons to conflict zones.

With the policy shift, Germany will send 1,000 anti-tank weapons as well as 500 US-made Stinger anti-aircraft defense systems to Ukraine. The Stinger man-portable air-defense system (MANPAD) is able to destroy low-level flying targets such as helicopters, UAVs, aircraft and cruise missiles at a range of up to 4,800 metres.

Israel has been trying to strike a balance between Russia and Ukraine, and on Sunday night Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is said to have declined to sell weapons after he was asked by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to Kan public broadcaster, when Zelensky asked for military assistance, Bennett responded with “diplomatic politeness.”

Jerusalem has in the past stopped the United States from selling Ukraine the Iron Dome missile defense system in an attempt to preserve its close ties with Russia, which is a key player in Syria where the IDF is carrying out airstrikes against Iranian and Hezbollah targets.

Israel has sold billion of dollars worth of weapons systems to Eastern European countries fearing Russian aggression since it annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014. In 2021 Israel’s defense exports reached $8.3 billion, with 30 percent going to Europe.

The sales included missiles, rockets, air defense systems, communication, drones, intelligence systems, radar, and early warning systems, ammunition and armament, manned aircraft, avionics, observation, and optronics.

Rafael has also sold the SPIKE 5th generation, precise electro-optical missile to 18 European Union and NATO members, who can transfer the weapon to Ukraine if given the green light from Jerusalem.

The missile is capable of penetrating 39 inches of armor can be operated in either a direct attack or mid-course navigation based on target coordinates only. These modes enable the defeat of long-range hidden targets, with pinpoint precision, damage assessment, and the obtaining of real-time intelligence.

With non-line-of-sight capabilities, it has a range of up to 32km and can be fired from vehicles, helicopters, ships, and ground launchers. It has advanced electro-optic seekers which include the capabilities of a smart target tracker with artificial intelligence features, increasing its lethality.

Designed against new modern targets with a low signature and time-sensitive characteristics, the missile also includes new third-party target allocation (networked-enabled) enhancement with an embedded inertial measurement unit (IMU) assembly which allows the missiles to be fired to grid target coordinates including advanced armor and protection systems, making it one of the only missiles in the world with this capability.