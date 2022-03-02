Ombudsman report finds an increase of complaints by IDF servicemembers

The military ombudsman released its annual report of soldiers’ complaints on Wednesday, and detailed claims by servicemembers of abuse, negligence by commanders, inappropriate medical conduct including related to the coronavirus and more.

The report was written by Brig.- Gen. (res.) Rachel Tevet-Wiesel, who serves as chief complaints officer in the Defense Ministry and given to Defense Minister Benny Gantz and the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

The ombudsman’s yearly report is based on written complaints, which are then investigated with interviews and reviews of internal military reports, in order to identify trends within the IDF.

There was a total of 6,222 complaints filed in 2021, an increase of 9 percent compared to 2020, with a total of 55 percent found to be justified. Of the total number of complaints, 3,722 were filed by soldiers (an increase of 17% from 2020), 656 were career officers, 491 by reservists and 973 complaints were filed by non-commissioned officers (an increase of 2.5%).

The report found that many of the complaints by soldiers regarding the food showed that is often “of low quality” and that in some units soldiers were limited in the amount of protein they were given and there was no adequate response to troops with allergens or who suffered from celiac disease.

PM NAFTALI BENNET and IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi during tour in Israel-Lebanon border, August 3, 2021 (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

While the complaints were mostly surrounding physical and verbal abuse, inadequate medical care, bureaucratic inefficiencies, and poor living conditions, this year’s report found that 41% of the complaints came about issues regarding leadership and command as well as physical violence by commanders towards their subordinates.

In one incident, a soldier in mandatory service said that his commanders humiliated him and his fellow soldiers by ordering them to defecate in a glass to prove that they were suffering from upset stomachs. The investigation into the incident found that several soldiers in the unit had been complaining of abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhea but that there had been some concern that some of the soldiers were “taking advantage” of the situation to get a break from training.

The company commander then gave the troops disposable cups and ordered them to defecate in cups, write their names on the cups and place them in the company’s base. Following the investigation, the commander was tried for his actions.

In another incident, a soldier complained that his company commander had rudely silenced him, pushed him against the wall, strangled him, and only stopped after they were physically separated. The investigation found that it was not the officer’s first violent incident.

Another soldier, who serves in an elite unit, complained that his team commander used violent language, did not allow troops to sleep, did not respect medical exemptions, and more, “conduct that created a complex moral situation for the team,” the report said. Following an investigation into the incident, it was found that the officer also teased troops, imposed collective punishment on them, prevented the troops from taking leave, and treated them in a degrading and discriminatory manner.

The report also dealt with issues surrounding the military’s handling of the coronavirus and stated that there were dozens of complaints by servicemembers who felt pressured by their commanders to get vaccinated, had sanctions imposed on them or had been discriminated against if they decided not to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, contrary to IDF orders.

In one case, female soldiers serving in the Navy complained that following their decision not to get vaccinated they were required to spend five days in quarantine every time they returned from furlough, in contradiction to the Operations Division’s guidelines.

Due to a large number of similar cases, the Ombudsman turned to Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi and clarified that the gap between the guidelines of the Navy and Operations Division was “unacceptable” and that they “undermine the trust of troops and creates disorder and severe discrimination.”

Following that, Kohavi instructed the Navy to adapt its guidelines to that of the Operations Directorate.

The report also found that commanders, including senior officers, “consciously acted in violation of guidelines and even established procedures intended for their unit only.”

Officers “who clearly act in violation of orders, is serious and can erode the foundation on which the army is founded. It is a problematic example towards IDF soldiers and can do significant damage to public trust,” the report said.

Welcoming the report, the IDF stated that the military is constantly working with additional internal auditing mechanisms to improve its conduct on a wide range of issues and are committed to drawing the necessary lessons from it.

IDF chief of staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi appointed deputy chief of staff Maj.-Gen Herzi Halevi to address the issues raised in the report.