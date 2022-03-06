The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Hundreds protest Ukraine war at Russian embassy in Tel Aviv

Demonstrators amassed outside the Russian embassy on Saturday to protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 6, 2022 03:57
Israelis protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine in front of the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Israelis protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine in front of the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Scores of demonstrators gathered outside the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv on Saturday to protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine and urge the Israeli government to accept refugees, according to a report by Ynet.

Late on Saturday evening, the Aliyah and Integration Ministry announced that Israel will recognize Ukrainian immigrants fleeing the conflict as refugees. The refugees will receive a sum from the government ranging from NIS 6,000 to 15,000, depending on their family status, to support them through these dire circumstances.

Some of the protesters at the embassy, most of whom were Ukrainian-Israeli immigrants, held signs comparing Russian President Vladimir Putin to Adolf Hitler. Some chanted "Putin is a murderer" and called for him to be imprisoned, according to the report.

Others called for Israel to provide Iron Dome anti-missile batteries to Ukraine, which has seen heavy bombing from Russian aircraft.

According to the Ynet report, MK Mossi Raz (Meretz) participated in the protests, calling for stronger action from the government regarding the war:

"We are here to protest against the war, and the government should be called upon to receive refugees in the country," he said. "The government that joined Russia's condemnation of the UN did well. We must oppose the war, oppose the occupation and support the Ukrainian people."

An Israeli child holding a ''stop Putin'' sign as Israelis protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine in front of the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) An Israeli child holding a ''stop Putin'' sign as Israelis protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine in front of the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

When asked if the Israeli government should provide weapons to Ukraine, Raz said, "I think Israel should behave the way NATO forces do. Open the land and the heart to them. Open the country to any Ukrainian who wants, millions will not come here," the Ynet report added.

Zvika Klein contributed to this report.



