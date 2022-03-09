17-year-old honors student caught in Arab violence crossfire

A 45-minute shootout between two warring families in the middle of the night between Tuesday and Wednesday in Israel’s North resulted in the death of a 17-year-old girl, Razan Abbas.

According to the Abraham Accords, a nonprofit focused on coexistence among the Israeli and Arab sector, Abbas marks the 17th Arab death caused by violence and crime since the beginning of the calendar year.

Out of the 17, three were women, 10 were shot dead, and nine were under the age of 30. This number “is alarming,” said Dr. Thabet Abu Rass, the co-executive director of Abraham Initiatives. “At this rate, we will reach the same figure as we did last year: 126.”

According to police, a report was received in the middle of the night of shots fired toward residential homes in Kafr Kanna, an Arab town in the lower Galilee near Nazareth. Walla reported that the suspects entered the town, shot toward an electrical board to cut the streetlights and, in the dark, shot toward a series of residential homes.

Initial investigations estimate that Abbas was sitting in her room when the bullet struck. The Israel Police arrested six individuals suspected of involvement in the incident.



הקורבן ה-17 בחברה הערבית מתחילת 2022 | כפר כנא: רזאן עבאס, תלמידה בת 18, התכוננה לחגוג את סיום התיכון בעוד שלושה חודשים, אך כדור תועה, במהלך ריב חמולות מלווה בירי בכפר, גדע את חייה.#كفركنا #رزان_عباس pic.twitter.com/ArFmBcv7iX — Yasser Okbi (@OkbiYasser) March 9, 2022

Abbas was treated by Magen David Adom on the scene and taken to a hospital in Nazareth where medical staff were forced to pronounce her death. The regional council announced a day of mourning in the wake of the shooting.

“I ran to her room when I heard her yell, ‘Dad! Dad!” Razan’s father told KAN. “The bullet came from the opposite direction. It hit her before we could do anything. I didn’t know what to do. She fell immediately.”

How did this happen?

“We live smack in between two feuding families. One began shooting toward the other,” Razan’s grandfather Muhammad, who lives a building away from Razan’s family, told KAN Radio.

“Razan heard the shots and stood up to go be closer to her father out of fear. As soon as I saw where the bullet hit her smack in the chest, I knew it was fatal,” he said.

When asked by the radio hosts if this happens a lot, Muhammad answered, “Yes, every couple of nights.

“We asked them to stop,” he said. “We are not involved in the conflict. We actually tried to make peace between them.”

Razan was “intelligent, smart, top of her class,” said her grandfather. He added that she was about to take her matriculation exams and had planned to later take the psychometric exam and apply to the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology.

“We are an educated, working, committed family. We had no interest in this. I blame the families,” said Muhammad.

“Razan Abbas was an innocent bystander in a difficult situation,” tweeted Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev. “Her death is shocking and disturbing; her entire life was ahead of her.”

Back in January, a four-year-old boy, Omar Hajirat, was killed in a playground by a stray bullet fired several hundred meters away in a Galilee Bedouin settlement up north.

Four people were arrested at the time and many public figures expressed their shock and sorrow at the incident.

“This isn’t new. This happens all the time. The only question we ask is when this will happen next,” Faares, a family friend who lives five minutes away from the Abbas family, told 103FM.

“The whole state heard the shots for 45 minutes. No one did anything. After 40 minutes, the first police car showed up. This is what life is like in the Arab sector – gunshots, weapons, just waiting for the next death.”

Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar tweeted, “I am horrified by the tragic death of teenager Razan Abbas from a shooting incident in Kafr Kanna. [She is] another innocent victim of the crime and violence running rampant in the Arab sector.

“The biggest crime to Israel is not external, it’s internal. We must keep working towards tightening the law.”

Abu Rass said, “People are saying that it’s a stray bullet; I think it’s more of a stray-mindedness, to those who don’t understand that this happens all the time.

“Forgive me,” he added, “but if this were to happen in a Jewish neighborhood, it would have been over in five minutes.”

Last September, a 30-year-old teacher from Ramle, Sharifa Abu Muammar, was killed by stray bullets. Two suspects were later indicted by the Israel Police.

“The Israel Police is doing a much better job at the moment, seizing weapons and arms from some of the gangs, committing more arrests,” said Abu Rass.

“It’s a triangle: The Arab community needs to do more and condemn the killing. The government needs to be more involved than it is. The police need to crack down on arms and gangs,” he said.

While Faares was live on the radio, the hosts called the Kafr Kanna Police Station to ask for a comment.

“You’ve reached the wrong number,” was the response. “We have a spokesperson for questions like these.”

“You heard what he said?” the host asked Faares.

“I heard every word.”