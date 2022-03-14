Clemency appeals to be considered for upcoming religious festivals

In recognition of the importance of the upcoming religious festivals of Passover, Ramadan, Id El Fitr and Easter, President Isaac Herzog and Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar have issued an announcement stating that appeals for clemency by convicted felons of all faiths during this season of religious festivals will be considered, with special focus on appeals by people who wish to have their criminal records erased.

Herzog, who since taking office has been troubled by the number of young people who have to go through life with a blot on their reputations, has been looking for a way to wipe their slates clean and give them a fresh start. This holy season is a time for compassion, he says. Sa’ar is of a similar mind, and has agreed to Herzog’s proposal.

Each appeal will be considered on its individual merits – namely the severity of the crime, the prisoner’s progress towards rehabilitation, and change of attitude, especially in the cases of young prisoners who were convicted on narcotics charges.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Herzog wants to be sure that they are clean and unlikely to return to drug abuse following their re-integration into society.

The president’s policy with regard to clemency and pardons can be seen on his website.

Israeli Embassy to UAE hosts its first-ever Passover Seder (credit: ISRAELI EMBASSY TO THE UAE)

Appeals can be filed on a special form that is available on the president’s website or on the Haninot site of the Justice Ministry.

Appeals should be sent by email to [email protected] or by regular mail to 3 Hanassi Street, Jerusalem, 9218801 or faxed to (02)588-7225.

Appeals can be made directly by the person concerned, a person who has the prisoner’s power of attorney, or a first-degree relative. They should contain personal details, the nature of the offense, the court decision, a detailed explanation of the reason for the appeal and information about the appellant’s rehabilitation process.

Closed police files cannot be dealt with by the president. In such cases, only the police can decide on whether to erase the criminal’s record.