Suspect killed after firing at police in Rahat

An armed suspect was killed on Tuesday morning after firing at police special forces who were operating in Rahat in southern Israel, according to Israel Police. No police officers were wounded.

The police officers were in the city to arrest two suspects when shots were fired towards them. The officers responded with live fire and killed the assailant firing at them.

The assailant's weapon, as well as a magazine and ammunition, were found at the scene.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The Bedouin settlement of Rahat, South District of Israel. Rahat is the largest Bedouin settlement in Israel, and the only one to have the status of city.October 31 2010. (credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)

Rahat Mayor Fayez Abu Sahiban denied on Monday morning that the person who was killed had shot at police.

"We want the police to arrest people who possess illegal weapons, but this morning's assassination is obscene," said Sahiban to KAN news. "I hope this does not get to riots. Residents tell me that the young man who was killed happened to be at the scene and was not connected to the shooting."