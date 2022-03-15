Knesset to ask public to host Ukrainian refugees for Passover

Israelis will be asked to volunteer to host Ukrainian refugees at their Passover Seder in a new public campaign, Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata said Tuesday at a meeting of the new Knesset subcommittee on immigration.

The campaign will be organized by former MK Rabbi Shai Piron and the president of the Jewish People Policy Institute, Professor Yedidia Stern.

"We know the citizens of Israel are eager to help and this an opportunity for them to do it," Tamano-Shata said.

In her testimony to the subcommittee, which will oversee her ministry's absorption of refugees, Tamano-Shat said close to 5000 immigrants had already come from Ukraine, including many who came as tourists and will change their status afterward. She said they would all be given permanent housing, and meanwhile, her ministry had some 12,000 beds in hotel rooms for them that they can keep for a month, even if it includes Passover.

Every family received NIS 3000 when they come as immigrants and then an additional NIS 6000 as refugees. They also receive NIS 4000 monthly in stipends.

Jewish immigrants fleeing the war in Ukraine, on a rescue flight sponsored by the IFCJ, arrive at Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv, March 6, 2022. (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

The project manager for Ukrainian refugees, Meir Spiegler, told the committee that refugees eligible to enter Israel according to the Law of Return will receive immediate health insurance, even before their status is clear. Two hospitals have offered free medical care for Ukrainian refugees.

The head of the subcommittee, Yamina MK Yomtob Kalfon, said the amount of Ukrainian immigrants who have come to Israel over the past two weeks is the same as came in the previous two years.

Jewish Agency secretary-general Josh Schwarcz called it a historic moment and said government ministries, the Agency, Nativ, International Fellowship of Christians and Jews and other organizations were cooperating well. He said he expected 30-50,000 immigrants to come to Israel from Ukraine, Russia and Belarus, a large rise over the 15,000 who normally come annually. He said the Agency had 70 workers in Ukraine and 30 in border countries, who will help bring some 2000 immigrants a week.

Yad L’Olim founder Dov Lipman spoke about the need to help Jewish women with non-Jewish husbands who did not start their aliyah process, because it could prevent their husband from making aliyah. He also brought up the issue of immigrants who were in the process of converting in Ukraine.

But the efforts to help refugees also faced criticism. Religious Zionist Party MK Simcha Rothman alleged that there is a misleading campaign of disinformation aimed at presuring Israel to take in more non-Jews.

"Being Jewish does not make them less of a refugee or in less danger," he said.

Yamina director-general Stella Weinstein left the room in anger, complaining that Israel and Jewish organizations are not doing enough to help refugees.

"People are dying and you say there will be another meeting?" she said before leaving the room.