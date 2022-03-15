The long-haul fight over police spying allegations is on - analysis

The dramatic battle over whether the police have been illegally spying on citizens by hacking their cellphones without court orders just entered a third phase.

On Monday, the Calcalist media outlet that started the storm a couple of months ago doubled down on most of its allegations against the police.

This was despite two interim reports by a committee of Deputy Attorney-General Amit Merari and various Mossad and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) officials that rejected the vast majority of the allegations while validating certain accusations.

What this means is that the battle over the narrative of whether the police were illegally spying or not, in general and for the case of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, will continue until at least Merari submits her final report in July.

How did we get here?

A PROTESTER HOLDS a banner during a protest attended by about a dozen people outside the offices of the Israeli cyber firm NSO Group in Herzliya, last week. (credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS)

In mid-January, Calcalist started the first phase.

It published its first in a series of reports alleging that the police were illegally hacking Israeli citizens’ cellphones without proper court authorization.

This series of articles culminated in early February with a report alleging that the cellphones of dozens of top officials, including ministry director-generals who were not even under criminal investigation, had been hacked illegally.

At this stage, much of the coalition and all opposition figures were calling for a state inquiry and lawyers for Netanyahu were calling for the indictment against him to be withdrawn and the trial terminated.

Then came the second stage.

In late February, two interim reports came out from law enforcement, but including security officials who had no personal stake in the game, indicating that: 1) Yes, the police were hacking cellphones to solve certain felony crimes; 2) Yes, the cellphone of a key witness in the Netanyahu trial had been hacked improperly; but 3) Nearly all of the dozens of the Calcalist’s allegations of hacks were false or came with proper court orders; and 4) Even the hack in the Netanyahu case came in conjunction with a court order for access to the cellphone, just that the cellphone was hacked beyond the court order’s time limit.

Suddenly, the state inquiry was off the table.

The court in the Netanyahu case indicated that the hacking was a technical issue that would not greatly impact the trial, and proceeded with its schedule of witnesses after a few weeks’ delay.

Calcalist itself came under attack for setting off a wildfire of possibly unsubstantiated allegations and demands started issuing that it reveal its sources or admit it had misled everyone.

Some sources gave The Jerusalem Post a narrative suggesting that the whole exercise was a sophisticated setup by Netanyahu supporters or at least partially coordinated with them.

And for a few weeks, the story went away with many expecting that Calcalist might dump the story and rebuke the reporter, Tomer Gonen, who wrote the articles.

BUT NOW, Calcalist has flipped the script again.

It provided a range of new details, including claiming explicitly that its information is based on officials from within the elite police cyber unit.

Some sources are skeptical that Calcalist has direct access to actual police cyber officials, stating that some of its articles portrayed a superficiality that might sound impressive to the uninitiated public, but to the initiated looked amateurish.

But Calcalist also gave a range of new specifics about its information and provided a narrative indicating that Merari’s interim report intentionally left out information that Calcalist and Gonen provided to her.

Although the issues are more complex, Calcalist said that some of the issues comes down to Merari having rushed out an interim report based on mere technological checks, despite Gonen providing an avenue to quickly also check with police cyber officials.

Further, Calcalist suggested that Merari avoided or delayed meeting Gonen, who offered assistance.

Responding, the Justice Ministry issued a laconic reply suggesting that Gonen had refused to show up for the meeting.

Reading the two statements together, it seems that the parties broke down about where the meeting would be held because there is distrust on both sides that the meeting will not be used to get to the truth, but to set up the other side to take a fall.

So who to believe?

Some sources believe the Calcalist got some things right but was merely fooled on other things and that those providing information to the outlet have nothing to do with Netanyahu and merely exaggerated some issues.

Other sources still believe there is at least some loose connection between the Calcalist stories and the Netanyahu case.

They toss out four names of lawyers and former senior police officials who would have motivations to get revenge against a range of current and other former police officials by creating a scandal.

Some of these officials have already tried to provide information that was directly or indirectly designed to help the Netanyahu defense team attack the police for its treatment of another key witness.

A Calcalist official denied that the four names mentioned were the basis of its stories and expressed consternation at being asked questions about such issues.

It is also important to note that the Calcalist, in general, has no connection whatsoever to Netanyahu and if anything, would be regarded usually by Netanyahu as an “enemy” publication.

At the same time, the Calcalist official declined to discuss even off-record what types of hard evidence the outlet had seen to be sure that it was not being misled by its sources, whoever they may be.

And so the issue will remain alive until at least July when Merari is supposed to have interviewed all relevant witnesses from the police cyber unit.

Maybe then there will be definitive clarity on the allegations.

Alternatively, both sides seem so dug in at this point, that each may continue to try to claim their portion of the truth even beyond that report.

However, judging from the drop in interest in the Calcalist’s latest major statement on Monday, it will need to get Merari to make a major and unexpected turnaround before it will be able to regain control of the narrative of this sensational story.