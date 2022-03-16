The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ukraine-Russia war: Russia bans 2 Israeli news sites - report

The Israeli sites banned were that of Channel 9, a Russian-language Israeli channel, and Vesti, the Russian-language site belonging to Yediot Aharonot.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 16, 2022 16:46
Hands are seen on a keyboard in front of a displayed cyber code in this picture illustration taken October 4, 2018 (photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)
Hands are seen on a keyboard in front of a displayed cyber code in this picture illustration taken October 4, 2018
(photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)

Russia has blocked Israeli news websites in its ongoing ban of media outlets amid its ongoing war in Ukraine.

The Israeli sites banned were that of Channel 9, a Russian-language Israeli channel, and Vesti, the Russian-language site belonging to Yediot Aharonot, according to Ynet.

These two are among the many foreign news sites Russia has blocked as the state's communication regulator works to control what information is being spread about the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, chief among them being that it should not be called a war or invasion but a military operation.

However, this is the first time that Israeli sites have been blocked.

Several countries worldwide have banned Russian state media outlets such as Channel 1, Russia Today (RT) and Sputnik. However, no Russian media sites have been banned in Israel thus far.

This is a developing story.



Tags Russia ukraine media censorship Israeli media
