Gospel from Safra Square: Reches Lavan saved from destruction

The alternative plan is aimed at preserving the springs and the Emek Lavan, as well as all the areas feeding the springs.

By PEGGY CIDOR
Published: MARCH 17, 2022 14:24
SAFRA SQUARE has become the headquarters of Jerusalem's battle against the virus. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
SAFRA SQUARE has become the headquarters of Jerusalem’s battle against the virus.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Has the Reches Lavan (White Ridge) been saved from a destructive construction plan? According to Mayor Moshe Lion’s declaration at a press conference held last week, this is what has been approved under his baton. Lion presented a new and limited plan for construction there, according to which only 30 hectares (74,130 acres) will be built, instead of 80 hectares.

The alternative plan is aimed at preserving the springs and the Emek Lavan, as well as all the areas feeding the springs. The plan prevents the felling of 10,000 trees and a national park on 50 hectares. This will prevent the possibility of any eventual future construction plan in this area .

Lion stated that environmental protection will continue to be a priority in the context of development. Construction plans on the slopes of Hadassah will not be allowed, nor will additional damage to any open areas until all possibilities within the already built and occupied areas are exhausted – via methods such as urban renewal and construction along the light rail axis. The Society for the Protection of Nature congratulated Lion on his willingness to give up the original construction plans and promote a new plan, as did Jerusalem Green Foundation chairwoman Naomi Tsur.



Tags nature construction moshe lion
